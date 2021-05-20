Everything You Need To Know About ‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’

On May 21, Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is coming to Hulu, and from the looks of it (and the look of that cast list, whew!) we’re in for a good time. However, while so many of Marvel’s most dastardly villains are pretty well known thanks to the MCU, MODOK remains one that — while vital in the comics — isn’t as much of a hot commodity. So, if you’re wondering just who MODOK is and uh, what’s up with his whole look, we’ve got you covered.

— MODOK, real name is George Tarleton (voiced by Patton Oswalt), is a former employee of Advanced Idea Mechanics, or A.I.M., a privately funded think tank you might recognize from Iron Man 3. In addition to appearing in the MCU, A.I.M. is a reoccurring evil-doing organization in the comics with ties to most of Marvel’s roster of heroes. You see, A.I.M.’s whole thing is the acquisition of power through science, and they execute this idea through creating and selling futuristic weaponry and conducting incredibly unethical and dangerous experiments. One such experiment is conducted on Tarleton, who undergoes a mutagenic medical procedure designed to increase his intelligence in order to be used by A.I.M. for advanced computing. Ultimately the project is successful, but as a result of his increased brain size is an alarmingly big noggin to hold it. In addition, his mental growth ends up impeding the growth of the rest of his body, leading to his smaller stature that cannot support the weight of his head. For these reasons, Tarleton becomes confined to the exoskeleton and accompanying hovercraft we see him in.

— After the procedure, Tarleton grows both ambitious and enraged, and soon decides to murder several of his fellow workers and take over A.I.M. He also adopts the name MODOK, which is an acronym for “Mental Organism Designed Only For Killing,” though the M has been said to mean both “Mobile” and “Mechanized” as well. In addition to a new name and brain size, the new and “improved” MODOK comes with impressive powers including enhanced intuition, perfect memory and recall, pattern solving, and the ability to outcomes that is so advanced and correct, it borders on precognition. To help hone MODOK’s powers, A.I.M. creates a headband for him that allows him to turn his mental power into pure energy beams in order to both contact and control people through his mind. A.I.M. also ensures that MODOK’s hovercraft is top of the line, and creates the “Doomsday Chair,” which is equipped with explosives, missiles, and lasers. In the comics, MODOK is a repeated threat for several superheroes, with Captain America and the Hulks being his primary foes.

However, in the upcoming Hulu series, it appears creators Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt are giving us a different — and very domestic — look at MODOK. In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., Tarleton (voiced by Patton Oswalt) is comedically humanized as a man desperate to save his marriage, be a decent father, and keep his company afloat. The ten-episode series follows his relationship and power struggles, and it looks to be a violent and hilarious time.

— In addition to Oswalt, the series boasts a pretty incredible cast of voice actors, including Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, Wendy McLendon-Covey, Beck Bennett, Sam Richardson, Jon Hamm, Nathan Fillion, Whoopi Goldberg, Bill Hader, and Kevin Michael Richardson. Whew. Oh, and for all the Adult Swim fans thinking that animation looks very familiar — Stoopid Buddy Stoodios of Robot Chicken fame is providing the show’s stop-motion animation.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. hits Hulu May 21, however eager fans can catch the show early during a watch along with Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt on May 20 at 4 PM PT.