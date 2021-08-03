Like the Hatfields and McCoys, the Montagues and Capulets, and the Elton Johns and Madonnas, the Trumps and the McCains just cannot get along. While the family feuding seems to have begun with Donald “I Like People Who Weren’t Captured” Trump and John McCain, it’s now found its way into extended branches of the family tree.

On Monday, Mary Trump—a psychologist, author, and estranged niece of Donald—was a guest on The View, where she talked about the January 6th insurrection on the Capitol and how her uncle left the Republican party in shambles. While Ms. Trump had clearly hoped that Meghan McCain, who is in her final week of residency as one of the talk show’s co-hosts, would partake in the discussion, she turned out to be a no-show. Which Trump noticed, and remarked on, when she told McCain’s colleague Sunny Hostin that, “This is an incredibly powerful platform and I think the more we talk openly about these things — it’s a shame that your colleague didn’t have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me — but I appreciate that you were all willing to take up these very difficult subjects because racism in my view is at the heart of everything that’s wrong in 21st century America.”

Meghan got the message… and she didn’t like it.

Later that day, she had a message of her own for Mary, which she decided to share with the world via Twitter:

There is no “good” Trump family member to me. Continue to wish they would all just leave me and my entire family the f*ck alone.

The back-and-forth didn’t end there though, as Mary had her own response for Meghan:

I have plenty of respect for Meghan’s parents. It’s too bad she can’t take responsibility for her own actions. That’s the problem with entitlement—it’s dangerous. And so is our failure to hold powerful people accountable.

Something tells us Meghan won’t let it end there.