Lisa Kudrow launched into living rooms on Jimmy Kimmel Live! from home to promote her Space Force role, which teams her up with The Office‘s Steve Carell and Greg Daniels. Kudrow’s role in the Netflix series is a small one, but she’s one of the most recognizable faces of the ensemble cast and is very enthused to promote the gig. In addition, the former Phoebe Buffay is anticipating the Friends cast reunion for HBO Max, so she related a story to Kimmel about how Matthew Perry was nice enough to gift her with a prop from the beloved series.

Oh, look… it’s right there on the shelf: the “Cookie Time” prop from Monica’s kitchen

However, Kudrow immediately suspected that Perry may have lifted the clock, rather than go through more orthodox channels to give it to her. Is she correct?

“I think the first thing I asked was, ‘This was so nice.. did you get permission?'” Kudrow explained to Kimmel. “I mean, my car used to get searched every night when I left.”

Hmm. Well, it’s certainly possible that Perry may have pulled some strings with producers, but it certainly produces a better story if he simply decided to lift the thing. Years prior, Kudrow had fully mistaken the prop for an actual clock while gesturing toward it during a scene, so it does make for a nice memento.