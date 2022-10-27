Update: Since the information superhighway blew up on Matthew Perry dissing Keanu Reeves in his memoir (see below), he’s issued a statement saying that he…doesn’t hate him but just used his name randomly? Something like that. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” Perry said in a statement. “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”

Original story: Matthew Perry is on a kind of comeback tour, doing the rounds for his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. Based on the many excerpts that have already been published, it sounds like a bracing read. The Friends alum delves into his longtime battles with addiction, which came close to taking his life. (There’s also some more lighthearted business involving Julia Roberts, though even that story has a sad conclusion.) But there’s one confession that people are not down with: He apparently hates Keanu Reeves.

Twice in his memoir Perry disses Keanu Reeves. “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” he writes at point. Later on, after learning about the death of his Almost Heroes co-star Chris Farley, he writes that he “punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out.” Then he adds, lamentably, “Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

Why does the erstwhile Chandler Bing hate the erstwhile Johnny Mnemonic? So far, it’s unclear. Maybe he dedicates a chapter to why he hates him. Or perhaps he never caught wind that Reeves went from a sometime joke to one of the most beloved, kindest celebrities on the planet.

Whatever Perry’s motivation, the Keanu hate left people scratching their heads. In a since-deleted tweet, Reeves’ Bill and Ted costar Alex Winter wrote, “The surest way to consign yourself to the dustbin of the 90’s is to take potshots that no one has made since the 90’s.”

Others felt similarly.

Imagine kicking off your goodwill tour with “Keanu Reeves should be dead.” — Evan Dickson (@EvanDickson) October 26, 2022

keanu reeves opening internet explorer to check his email only to discover that chandler from friends is publicly calling for his death — kathleen (@fordhoIden) October 26, 2022

Absolutely no one in the goddamned universe:

Matthew Perry: Why isn't Keanu Reeves dead https://t.co/ZPRROXeI8X — David Chen (@davechensky) October 26, 2022

Matthew Perry coming back from the brink with a tell-all memoir about his devastating battle with addiction and immediately forcing a massive error by gratuitously dissing America's favorite son Keanu Reeves is funny as hell. — dawn of the deaf (argento cut) (@thamosdeaf) October 26, 2022

You REALLY gotta be a shit person to come after Keanu. Keanu is like the purest soul in Hollywood. It's like boo-ing Jesus. WTF? https://t.co/UM8ekFjKoV — Caleb Dume (Now with more BOOSTER!) (@pfunk1130) October 26, 2022

Some wondered if he simply missed a memo or two.

ok giving him the benefit of the doubt here, Keanu was seen as somewhat of a joke in the 90s and I don’t think Matthew Perry has caught up to the fact that everyone loves him now https://t.co/4Uz0YXDMH3 — Red Headed Strangler (@eeberquist) October 26, 2022

Honestly, I wish Matthew Perry well in his recovery, so I'll just remind him of Step 5: "Admitted to God, to ourselves, and to another human being that Keanu Reeves is fucking awesome." — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) October 26, 2022

A lot of people stood up for Keanu (who will be fine).

personally thrilled that keanu reeves walks among us — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) October 26, 2022

Come on…

Keanu Reeves is like one of those frozen cakes. Nobody doesn't like him! — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 26, 2022

You can't fuck with Keanu. — Beyond Fest (@BeyondFest) October 26, 2022

The world teaming up to annihilate Matthew Perry in defense of Keanu Reeves pic.twitter.com/GkUcouWT8o — Sven (@dogemanx) October 26, 2022

Twitter when anyone talks shit about Keanu Reeves: pic.twitter.com/vHLlS5WyJP — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) October 26, 2022

And other reminded people that Keanu knew Phoenix, with whom he starred in Gus Van Sant’s landmark queer drama My Own Private Idaho.

When you consider how heartbroken Keanu Reeves STILL is over River Phoenix’s death… this is especially evil. https://t.co/tUB9777Egd — Brandy Booo 👻 (@ThisIsBrandyB) October 26, 2022

In any case, if Reeves had any doubt he was loved, he only had to check out Twitter on Wednesday. But he was probably busy walking grandmas across the street or something.