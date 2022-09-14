There’s one more season left of Stranger Things, which begs the question: What kind of ending will it get? Will it stick the landing, like Mad Men or Breaking Bad? Or will it be so divisive it spooks anyone working on a prequel, as with Game of Thrones? Whatever happens, supporting player Maya Hawke knows what she wants for her character: a good, awesome death scene.

“It’s the last season, so people are probably going to die,” the daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, who’s played Robin Buckley since 2019, told Rolling Stone (as caught by Entertainment Weekly). “I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would.”

If that happens, that would mean Hawke wouldn’t be around for any potential reunion shows or series, like if they decided to do one in 10 years but set it in the Clinton ‘90s. Then again, anything can happen on Stranger Things, such as bringing back a character who got a top shelf death scene. Then again again, endings are underrated in the era of franchises, and there are few better honors for an actor than a really good send-off, even if that eats into any future paychecks down the line.

Hawke is busy anyway, with a new movie en route and a music career taking off, resulting in risqué videos. In other words, give her a death scene. She’ll be fine.

