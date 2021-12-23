Unlike George R.R. Martin, who wanted Game of Thrones to run for at least 10 seasons, Peter Dinklage was ready for the show to be over.

“It was the right time. No less, no more. You don’t want to wear out your welcome, although I’m not sure that show could have,” the Emmy-winning actor told the New York Times when asked about Thrones ending after eight seasons. “But I think the reason there was some backlash about the ending is because they were angry at us for breaking up with them. We were going off the air and they didn’t know what to do with their Sunday nights anymore. They wanted more, so they backlashed about that.”

There may have been other reasons, too.

“They wanted the pretty white people to ride off into the sunset together. By the way, it’s fiction. There’s dragons in it. Move on. [Laughs] No, but the show subverts what you think, and that’s what I love about it. Yeah, it was called Game of Thrones, but at the end, the whole dialogue when people would approach me on the street was, ‘Who’s going to be on the throne?’ I don’t know why that was their takeaway because the show really was more than that.”

I fall into the camp of Game of Thrones viewers who did not like the final episode (or the final season, for that matter), but I still love the show, not only for the character development, witty dialogue, and scenic locations. But because, as Dinklage puts it, “there’s dragons in it.” Every show would be better with dragons in it. Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Joey, Ross, and a dragon. See? Friends is good now.

Dinklage can soon be seen in Cyrano, the trailer for which you can watch here.

(Via the New York Times)