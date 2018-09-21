FX

Welcome to our weekly breakdown of the minutia of Kurt Sutter and Elgin James’ Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans MC. While Kimberly Ricci provides her always excellent coverage of the series (here’s her write-up of the third episode), here we’re going to endeavor to look deeper into the episode and excavate some of the details viewers may have missed, callbacks to Sons of Anarchy, and posit questions explore theories about the direction the series.

1. Let’s start with the obligatory: The title, ‘Buho/Muwan,’ is “Owl” in Spanish and Mayan, which of course explains the presence of an owl in this episode.

FX

There were a lot of moving parts in this week’s episode, and with all the different factions, alliances, and side partners, unless you have the time to stop, rewind, and process everything that’s going on, the relationships can sometimes be confusing. So, let’s clear also up a few questions viewers may have had after the episode.

2. The flashback added a lot of insight into EZ’s backstory. In last week’s episode, we saw EMTs placing a body inside an ambulance, and we surmised that the body was that of EZ’s mother. I think this week’s flashback takes us back to the events right after that, which sees EZ trying to chase down his mother’s killer. Unfortunately for EZ, his pursuit is halted by a police officer, and in the chaos of the gun battle with the killer of EZ’s mom, EZ inadvertently turns and shoots the cop, which is what put him in prison.

FX

3. At first, when I saw that the DEA Agent had hidden a “Happy Anniversary” card for Felipe inside the newspaper, I thought it was just a random card he’d chosen to disguise the fact that he was giving him a new phone number. But in the next scene — before the flashback — when EZ solemnly said to Angel, “Strange day, man” and Angel responded, “Oh man. I forgot,” I put two and two together and concluded that the “Happy Anniversary” referred to the anniversary of EZ’s mother’s death, as well as the death of the cop EZ accidentally killed. In other words, that Happy Anniversary card was a total dick move.