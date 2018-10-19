FX

Welcome to our weekly breakdown of the minutia of Kurt Sutter and Elgin James’ Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans MC. While Kimberly Ricci provides her always excellent coverage of the series (here’s her write-up of this episode), here we’re going to endeavor to look deeper into the episode and excavate some of the details viewers may have missed, callbacks to Sons of Anarchy, and posit questions explore theories about the direction the series.

1. If the many, many shots of cockroaches in the episode didn’t give it away, the title of this week’s episode, “Cucaracha/K’uruch” is Hispanic and Mayan for cockroach, an animal that played into the episode far more times than in most of this season’s episodes, including for some delicious ironic affect. After calling his fellow cellmate a cockroach earlier in the episode, Miguel spotted yet another cockroach beneath him as the Feds were arresting him.

2. Let’s just get this out of the way: Riz may be a dead man walking. Angel ratted out his tunnel, where Riz is likely smuggling people and profiting without cutting the club in. If that’s not enough, Bishop probably believes that he’s the mole, too. I’m not sure he makes it out of this one alive, although it does take the heat off of Angel and Coco (the fact that Chucky cleared up the misunderstanding about Letty not being Adelita obviously helps).