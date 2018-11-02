FX

Welcome to our weekly breakdown of the minutia of Kurt Sutter and Elgin James’ Sons of Anarchy spin-off, Mayans MC. While Kimberly Ricci provides her always excellent coverage of the series (here’s her write-up of this episode), here we’re going to endeavor to look deeper into the episode and excavate some of the details viewers may have missed, callbacks to Sons of Anarchy, and posit questions explore theories about the direction the series.

1. The title of this week’s episode, ‘Serpiente/Chikchan’ is Hispanic and Mayan for snake, and let me tell you, as someone who has an Indiana Jones-like fear of snakes, I did not appreciate the scene where EZ is nearly bitten by one. I preferred it when Miguel cut off a dude’s arm and watched him bleed to death.

2. I love Lincoln Potter’s hardball tactics, and in a show full of murderous groups (The Mayans, the Galindo Cartel, the Rebels), I find it fascinating that the feds are the villains on this show. One thing that I found somewhat confounding, however, is how incensed Angel was that his brother took a deal to inform on the Galindo cartel. Wasn’t Angel basically doing the exact same thing for the Rebels? It’s pretty rich of Angel to get on his high horse about his brother selling out Galindo when he was doing the exact same thing, and it took some time before Angel divulged that information to EZ, too. And don’t forget why EZ was in prison in the first place, Angel. It was because he tried to avenge the death of both of their mothers.