They’re not as anxious as the promos for The Americans, but the teasers for Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C. are equally effective at saying a lot in very few words (unless motorcycles revving counts as words). This month alone, we’ve seen “Backstory,” which involves a literal back; “Skull,” ditto but with a skull; “Calendar,” because get it, Mayan calendar; and most recently, “Roadside.” That last one, like all the teasers, is light on plot, but it makes abundantly clear that Mayans, M.C. takes place in a “post-Jax Teller world.”

In the clip, the Mayans Motorcycle Club visits the roadside memorial of Jax, who was memorably killed in the final episode of Sons of Anarchy. After briefly stopping to pay their respect to the former SAMCRO president, the Mayans take off to destinations unknown. Here’s more about the series:

Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp. (Via)

Mayans M.C. — which stars J.D. Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, and Danny Pino — premieres on FX on September 4.