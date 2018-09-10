FX

In the ongoing era of “Peak TV,” it seems that new shows are popping up on broadcast, cable, and streaming platforms nearly every day. Like Kurt Sutter‘s Sons of Anarchy spinoff series Mayans M.C., which follows a motorcycle club along the Cali-Mexi border. The new program premiered last week, and according to preliminary numbers revealed by The Hollywood Reporter shortly thereafter, it seemed many fans of Sons were interested enough to give its followup a try. According to new numbers from FX, however, it sounds like even more eyeballs were tuning in to see what the titular Mayans were up to.

According to the network, 6.8 million viewers have watched the Mayans M.C. premiere since Tuesday, making it the clear favorite among all other 2018 cable premieres in all major demographics. That total number includes premiere day viewing, three encores that were later broadcast, and digital streaming courtesy of the FX Now app through Sunday. However, what makes the Mayans M.C. premiere’s viewing numbers so remarkable is the fact that the 6.8 million doesn’t include VOD or additional delayed viewing. In other words, it sounds like FX has another ratings hit on its hands.

As THR noted on Thursday, the premiere episode’s initial numbers were “nearly identical” to those of Sons of Anarchy 10 years prior. Judging by the latest release from FX, however, it seems more like Mayans M.C. has initially surpassed what came before it. The spinoff garnered 2.5 million viewers in the coveted adults ages 18 to 49 demo, while the original earned 1.7 million. That’s a difference of 46 percent, though it pales in comparison to 64 percent difference in the total viewers category, which saw 4.6 million tune in to Mayans over Sons‘ 2.8 million.

Throw in other positive bits, like the fact that the Mayans M.C. premiere was FX’s most-watched series debut since The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story in 2016, and you’ve got the makings of a long-running hit for the network. Then again, that all depends on whether or not enough people come back to the show on (and stick with it after) Tuesday’s second episode, which airs at 10 pm EST on FX.