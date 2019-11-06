Welcome to our weekly chronicling of Mayans M.C. episodic moments that live up to the mindset of the series’ former co-showrunner, Kurt Sutter, whose Sons of Anarchy included some depraved gems over the course of seven seasons. FX has now confirmed that a third season will ride without Sutter and with Elgin James grasping the showrunning reins after Sutter’s firing. Be on the lookout later this week for Dustin Rowles to deftly read too much into this episode while diving deep into callbacks and theories about where this club goes from here, particularly with this season’s episodes being named after prominent folklore figures from the Mayan culture.

Mayans M.C.‘s second season has been a turbulent one behind the scenes (as detailed above) and no less chaotic onscreen. All sorts of wartime flotsam is flying into this year’s finale, “Hunahpu,” with the episode title referring to those Mayan hero twins again. I think, at this point, that the series has moved past any pretense of growing independent of Sons lore, and ironically, as Sutter moved further away from the inner workings of the spinoff, the series actually leaned further into Anarchy. So, it’s fitting that this second-season finale was actually penned by Sutter, who didn’t realize he’d be out when he wrote it, but it feels like he had a hunch. We see a few instances of self-flagellation, both from Taza (who realizes he might be busted when Riz’s autopsy report comes back) and Chucky (who only wants to go back to Charming, for god’s sake, not be Coco’s punching bag). It’s kind-of a metaphor for what Sutter did with with those Disney jokes that preceded his exit.

Well, at least Sutter got to make the moment happen when JD Pardo‘s EZ finally patched into the club. Naturally, there was a fake-out before Taza threw down the new adornments for the now-ex-prospect’s cut. That’s pretty much Sons-universe tradition. Welcome the tribe indeed, EZ.

This momentous milestone arrived near the end of a violence-packed installment, but there was more to come. We’re made to believe that Bishop won’t let the Mayans go to war against Vatos Malditos in retaliation for Riz’s death, but yeah, surprise. Obviously, Taza was instrumental in pushing this conflict to war, and given that he’s a former VM member, there’s definitely some shenanigans at work. The Mayans bust into a VM birthday party, and Palo makes it out, which appears to be no coincidence.

However, a mystery party attendant who’s wearing an SOA cut does not survive. Bishop doesn’t refrain from stating the obvious.

Let’s speculate here. This is probably not Tig (I can’t see the show bringing back crowd-favorite Kim Coates without giving him any face time), but it could be Montez. Happy and Chibs aren’t going to respond well to this, and it looks like the Mayans are getting their war (and Coco’s getting his eye-for-an-eye), only it’s not the war that they intended. Mayans unity and their alliance with SAMCRO might be over, but that’s where we’re left heading into the third season. Much more juicy biker drama to come, I’m sure.