FX Announced An Early Renewal For A Second Season Of ‘Mayans M.C.’

Mayans M.C. has gotten an early renewal for a second season on FX. The motorcycle gang spinoff of Sons of Anarchy debuted early in September to rave reviews and a big audience of Sons fans looking for more.

An announcement for a renewal wasn’t really expected for another month or so, but FX is celebrating a huge hit with critics and in the ratings, as Mayans M.C. leads in key male demographics and with both adults age 18-49 and the highly-competitive adults 25-54 categories. FX says Mayans averages 8 million viewers per episode across platforms, a huge number for a cable network.

The result is that FX announced on Monday that the motorcycle drama would indeed have a second season with an enthusiastic renewal notice for one of the network’s best-rated shows.

FX co-president Nick Grad extolled the work of showrunners Kurt Sutter and Elgin James on a second breakout hit for the network.



“Mayans M.C. is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season,” Grad said in a release. “The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.”

The transportation metaphors were aplenty for the motorcycle show, but showrunner Elgin James had a more emotional response to the news.

“It still feels like a dream that Kurt took a shot on me, and that every day I get to learn from him and work with our brilliant writers, cast and crew who pour their hearts, blood and sweat into bringing Mayans M.C. to life,’ James said in an FX release. “I’m also grateful to FX, Fox 21 and FXP for their support and faith in me. I’m excited for the fans’ response to the rest of this season and I can’t wait to get back in the writers room and get to work on season two.”

The show still has a ways to go to get through its first season on air, but with more in the works it’s clear that Mayans M.C. is here to stay for the network. Sons of Anarchy lasted seven seasons, and many fans hope that Mayans has that long a ride in it as well.