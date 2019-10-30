Welcome to our weekly chronicling of Mayans M.C. episodic moments that live up to the mindset of the series’ former co-showrunner, Kurt Sutter, whose Sons of Anarchy included some depraved gems over the course of seven seasons. As of this month, Elgin James has now fully grasped the showrunning reins after FX fired Sutter, so we’ll have to see how that plays out. Be on the lookout later this week for Dustin Rowles to deftly read too much into this episode while diving deep into callbacks and theories about where this club goes from here, particularly with this season’s episodes being named after prominent folklore figures from the Mayan culture.

This season’s penultimate episode of Mayans M.C. (written by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James) cleaned up some of last week’s chaos and kicked up plenty of new flotsam. The episode’s title, “Itzam-Ye,” refers to a bird-god who helps maintain order in a world full of chaos, so the fancy label actually makes sense this week, proving that whole adage that a broken clock is still correct a few times a day. With that said, the fallout here is still moderately gut-wrenching, so that therapy session that J.D. Pardo gave us might still be valuable as we ride toward the season finale.

Obviously, the first point of business here is checking in on the Mayan casualties (thereby checking for fake-out potential, always a risk when things suddenly hit the fan, even in a biker drama) after the Vatos Malditos ambush. Well, Coco’s definitely been blinded in one eye, although doctors think there’s a chance that he’ll eventually recover. At no point does anyone even slightly question whether his sniper capabilities will be affected, and there’s every possibility that he’ll be as deadly as ever. However, Loco Coco is mad as hell over the prospect of never riding again. Whatever happens, he’s gonna look extra fearsome once he gets a stylish eye patch.

As for Riz, he sure as hell appeared to be dead after taking several gunshots to the chest, but he’s hanging on with a breathing tube when we first catch up with him. Everyone’s convinced that he’s gonna pull through (seriously, because his hair still looks lovely), and maybe he would have? Yet Che “Taza” Romero does a little something about that during our closing moments. It’s a very strategic code-blue.

That’s pretty cold-blooded stuff, even with Taza whispering that he loves Riz like a brother before killing him. Well, Riz flatlines and definitely dies (we see the body bag, though I’d love to see Zombie Riz, whose hair would be even better). Aaand we’ve got a silent form of mutiny coming from the VP of the Santo Padre charter. So much for Bishop’s hope for peace, right? Sure enough, Bishop gets word that Riz didn’t make it and immediately declares war against Vatos Malditos. In other words, the season finale will be bloody, all of which will carry far-reaching implications now that the Santo Padre charter is the centerpiece of the Mayans universe.

I don’t know if this war business guarantees that more Sons will show up next week, but we could use another round of Chibs (once again, ranting about comparative Scottish sensibility) and a bonus Tig for good measure.