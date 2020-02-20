Agent Doug From ‘McMillion$’ Is The Best Character On TV Right Now

Until a few weeks ago, the happiest person I had ever seen was a baby who was running through a sprinkler. He was young, probably under two years old, wearing nothing but a supremely waterlogged diaper, and just cackling like a maniac as he darted back and forth through the thin streams of water. Every time, too. It didn’t get old. He ran through that sucker a dozen times and would have kept going until his wobbly legs gave out on him if his mom didn’t scoop him up and take him into the house to get dry clothing on his pudgy little body. He was even doing that thing babies do where he smiled so big his entire mouth was wide open. He was really happy. That’s what I’m saying.

But now, in a shocking upset, that baby has been bumped to second place. The new happiest person I have ever seen Agent Doug from McMillion$ whenever he starts talking about taking down the fraudulent McDonald’s Monopoly ring at the center of the show.

Are you watching McMillion$? I hope so. It is a wild ride so far, with crooked former cops named Jerry and crooked mob figures also named Jerry and Monopoly game pieces stored in freezers and mob wives named Robin who look almost exactly what you’d expect mob wives named Robin to look like. But the star of the show is Agent Doug, the person who ran point on the investigation in 2001 and whose full name and title is Special Agent Doug Mathews but will always be Agent Doug to me. He’s such an excitable goof, such a gung-ho maniac, such a Doug, that it’s kind of like he watched Point Break as a kid and locked that idea of law enforcement into his head forever. He’s like if I had become an FBI agent at age 13. I love him. Despite being a real person who is appearing in a documentary, he is still somehow the best character on television.

My favorite thing about Agent Doug is that he can’t help himself. He just loves talking a little shit. He always looks over-caffeinated and ready to burst out of his suit. Here he is in the very first episode talking about his job before stumbling upon the McMillions scam.

And here is Agent Doug a little later discussing the McMillions scam.

Those screenshots alone tell you almost everything you need to know. You can almost feel the “cut me loose and let me do cool stuff, come on, come on” vibes pulsating off of him in the still images. I say this with all due respect as he is a decorated federal law enforcement agent, but he has the most Puppy Energy of any grown man I’ve ever seen.