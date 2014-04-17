Meet Purin, The Skateboarding Japanese Beagle Who Is Taking The Television World By Storm

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s no time for a long meandering introduction. We have too much to get to. See that dog up there in the video at the top of the page? The one skateboarding throughout her own fantastic little music video? That’s Purin, a very talented beagle who lives in Japan. Purin is famous. (I mean, obviously.) From the Daily Mail:

Owner Makoto Kumagai has been inundated with showbiz requests from television companies hoping to feature Purin’s skills – so much so that the pooch now has her own agent. Mr Kumagai said: “She has become famous all over the world and regularly have people asking her to be in an advert, on their TV show or compete in a talent contest. “She is very talented and sweet and thoroughly entertains people.”

Okay, so there’s that, which is all fine and great. But here’s the thing: this dog has the best YouTube page I’ve ever seen. It’s not even close, either. In addition to a bunch of videos of Purin doing tricks and walking on her front legs and catching stuff and doing, uh, this…

… which is now the background image on my phone and laptop, there are also more music videos, like the one at the top of the page. YOU HAVE TO WATCH THESE MUSIC VIDEOS. Look, here’s another skateboarding one:

And here’s one of her doing tricks, dancing, and playing/fighting with much bigger dogs, set to, I swear to God, “She Bangs” by Ricky Martin:

And here’s one of her set to the song “Modern Girl” by Sheena Easton…

… which is just an inspired song choice because it contains the following verse, and if you picture the dog doing all these things while dressed like Mary Tyler Moore in the opening credits of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, well, that’s a full day for most people.

It looks like rain again, she takes a train again

She’s on her way again through London town

Where she keeps a tangerine, flicks through a magazine

Until it’s time to leave her dreams on the underground

She walks to the office like everyone else

An independent lady, takin’ care of herself

But I know what you’re thinking. You sitting there saying to yourself, “Okay, fine. The dog can run and jump and ride a skateboard, but can she sing?” Well, I have good news and bad news for you. Bad news: No, she cannot sing. Good news: THAT DIDN’T STOP HER OWNER FROM FILMING A DOGGY KARAOKE VIDEO WHERE SHE SITS IN FRONT OF A PLASTIC HELLO KITTY MICROPHONE AND MOVES HER MOUTH TO MAKE IT LOOK LIKE SHE’S “SINGING.”

Everything is amazing. God bless us all.