Keanu Reeves has been called a “respectful king,” “too good for this world,” and “the greatest person ever.” He’s one of the few certified Good Guys in Hollywood — unlike Mel Gibson. So it’s raising some eyebrows that the Lethal Weapon‘s star “faltering comeback” includes a rare TV role in the John Wick prequel show, The Continental.

Deadline reports that Gibson will play a mysterious character named Cormac in the three-night series produced for Starz. The Continental explores the origin of the titular hotel, a safe place for assassins like Reeves’ John Wick and Common’s Cassian.

This will be accomplished through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as the meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals. No word yet on who’ll play Winston Scott (the hotel owner is played in the films by Ian McShane).

The audition process to find a young Lance Reddick better consist of who can give Gibson the most withering stare.

The Continental does not currently have a premiere date.

