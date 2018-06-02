EPIX

In case you haven’t been paying attention, First Lady Melania Trump has somehow managed to not be seen publicly since May 10th, shortly after the White House unveiled her bewildering “Be Best” initiative. That’s over three weeks — 22 days to be exact. Quite a feat for someone who’s married to the President of the United States. On May 14th, she was reportedly hospitalized for a minor procedure that typically results in a 24-hour recovery process. And as Melania’s absence from public view drags on, what was at first a mildly amusing sideshow in the Trump circus has begun to morph into something objectively weird, and perhaps a little troubling.

Eyebrows were raised when Melania didn’t appear publicly with her husband on Memorial Day for the ceremonial laying of wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery. Then came the bizarre tweet posted from Melania’s @FLOTUS Twitter account that sounded nothing like a tweet written by Melania, and everything like a tweet written by her husband: “I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I’m doing. Rest assured, I’m here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!” (President Trump has repeatedly used the phrase “working overtime” in reference to the media over the years in past tweets.)

And the concerns seem to have ramped up to another level after it was announced on Friday that Melania would not be joining President Trump for a retreat at Camp David this weekend, inspiring some to comment on the matter via humor.

I can’t tell you how much I’ve enjoyed hikin​g the Appalachian Trail these past 22 days with Melania Trump. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) June 1, 2018

One of those expressing legitimate, thought-provoking concern, however, is actor/comic/Uproxx favorite Michael Ian Black, who posted a series of tweets questioning why the press isn’t asking hard questions and covering this more seriously. Further, Black posits that the media not digging into Melania’s disappearance is yet another example of its patronizing (and perhaps sexist) approach to its coverage her. Below is his entire series of tweets on the matter:

I’ve been obsessing a bit over Melania’s disappearance – and that’s what it is. First Ladies don’t just drop out of sight; they go to Memorial Day wreath layings, for example. Or accompany their husbands to Camp David. They are *in* the public view. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 1, 2018

My question: why is the press being so quiet about this and how does it reflect on their attitude towards Melania in general? Uniquely and remarkably, I think the press’s attitude towards the First Lady of the United States is that of victim. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 1, 2018

They treat her with the softest of kid gloves. Has there ever been less scrutiny of a modern First Lady? Has the public ever known less about a First Lady? Most of us don’t even know cursory information about her – I would bet most people don’t even know her home country. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 1, 2018

Why? One would think she would be the subject of innumerable profiles, magazine covers, fawning articles, all the rest of it. My guess: because we’ve been trained to view her as nothing more than an accessory, and an unwilling accessory at that. Literally a trophy wife. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 1, 2018

The only thing we seem to know for sure about her, based on their infrequent public appearances, is her she hates him. That is a remarkable, and uncommented upon story in its own right. The woman who knows the president best hates him. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 1, 2018

Why does nobody in the press talk about this? I assume it’s too gossipy, which I understand, but it also feels like a story when people are pointing to her approval numbers as a way of supporting him. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 1, 2018

What we have is a strange silence from the entirety of the press corps who accept her explanation of a previously unannounced hospital stay when this administration regularly lies to us. I’m not saying they’re lying about this, but how do we take their word? — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 1, 2018

Why does the press report that “Melania” tweeted that message the other day when she obviously did not? I have no idea why she disappeared but I think it’s super weird the way the press covers her. No other First Lady that I can remember got this kind of “hands-off” treatment. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 1, 2018

The implication is that she is an unwilling participant in this presidency, which may be true, but she is not a victim. I don’t care about the state of their marriage but I do care about the patronizing way she’s covered. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 1, 2018

And if she’s a victim, what is the nature of her victimhood? She’s a rich woman married to the most powerful man in the world. If she is a victim, in whatever manner, I’d like to know how. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 1, 2018

Naturally, the longer Melania isn’t seen in public, the more conspiracies about her disappearance are likely to spread. It doesn’t take much online digging to find a slew of them floating around already, everything from “Melania ran off with a Mexican poolboy” to “Melania tried to commit suicide” to “Melania had plastic surgery” to “Melania got a haircut she doesn’t like.”

Meanwhile, there are others who would also like to vanish and, in doing so, possibly escape the seemingly endless cycle of noise that comes with life in America in 2018.