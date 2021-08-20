In an effort to encourage others to continue to be vigilant, Clarissa Explains It All actress Melissa Joan Hart revealed that she’s battling a breakthrough case of COVID-19, which she believes came from her children’s school. A breakthrough case means that Hart was vaccinated, but still caught the virus.

“Wanted to share this with all of you,” Hart wrote in the caption to her Instagram video posted on August 18. “I’m not posting this to be political or gain pity, I just want to share my journey. This isn’t up for debate, it’s just how I feel today on my page.”

In the roughly two minute long video, Hart urges everyone to not get “lazy” because the pandemic is still out there, and she now knows from first-hand experience. Via Entertainment Weekly:

“I am vaccinated, and I got COVID,” she said. “And it’s bad. It’s weighing on my chest, it’s hard to breathe.” “I’m mad,” she continued, holding back tears. “I’m really mad because we tried, and we took precautions, and we cut our exposure by a lot, but we got a little lazy. And I think as a country we got lazy, and I’m really mad that my kids didn’t have to wear masks at school because I’m pretty sure that’s where this came from.”

Hart also became understandably emotional at the thought of her husband or kids needing to be hospitalized and how she couldn’t be there if that happened. “I just really hope [they] don’t get it because if someone has to be taken to the hospital, I can’t go with them,” Hart said.

Fortunately, Hart posted an update the next day that her symptoms had already improved, which has been the experience for the vast majority of people who experienced a breakthrough case.

“Feeling better today! Mask up, isolate, and test constantly!” Hart wrote in the follow-up post.

(Via Melissa Joan Hart on Instagram, Entertainment Weekly)