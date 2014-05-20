Michael C. Hall Admits Final Season Of ‘Dexter’ Was Shaky, Sometimes Wishes Dexter Had Died

When you’re the lead — or even one of the major characters — in a long-running serialized drama, before that final season starts, you really should sit down with the writers and have a conversation that begins like this: “This last season needs to be really good because I don’t want to spend the next five years defending this goddamn show while I’m trying to promote my other projects.” Either Michael C. Hall didn’t have that conversation, or the Dexter writers didn’t listen, because nine months after the show went off the air, he’s still being forced to defend his show while promoting other projects.
I get the sense that he’s tired of it.
The company line that Michael C. Hall used to toe — “that Dexter got an appropriate, dark send-off” — is beginning to unravel. In a recent interview with IGN, Hall even went so far as to suggest that the final season had its problems, which might have made the ending even harder to swallow for the audience.
Certainly, the shakiness of certain aspects of the eighth season maybe made that ending less palatable to people. I don’t think people were ready to be told that, because they were already feeling a sense of ambivalence for the show. But the idea that he imprisons himself in a prison of his own making I think is fitting [for the character].”
Ask him again in another nine months, and “the shakiness of certain aspects” might be “the awful season as a whole” and “because they were already feeling a sense of ambivalence for the show” may be “I was already feeling a sense of ambivalence for the show.”
In fact, Michael C. Hall sometimes wishes the character had just died.
“Sometimes I wish he’d offed himself, wish he’d died, wish Deb had shot him in that train compartment — of course, that would have made an eighth season difficult to do,” the actor reflected wryly.
And aren’t we starting to get the feeling that Hall would’ve been much happier if there were never an eighth season to defend in the first place?
And no, if you’re asking, Michael C. Hall has no immediate plans to reprise the role in a spin-off.
Hall, by the way, is promoting his film Cold in July, which opens this weekend, not that anyone asked.
Source: IGN
Showtime has a problem with interfering with natural storylines on their shows. The executives wouldn’t let them kill Dexter, and I remember reading that Brody was originally supposed to die after the first season of Homeland, but the executives meddled with that and we got 2 more drawn out seasons of awful mess.
I think it’s also probably harder to realize something’s shitty when you’re starring in it, especially when it was good at the start and gradually slid into crappiness.
Every time I think about the ending of Dexter I feel just like Harrison when he fell off that treadmill.
Makes me feel like Rita, after she got fondled and stabbed in the bathtub.
OK, this seems like as good a place as any to ask. I stopped watching Dexter a while ago but followed along through UPROXX until the end. I just decided to plow through a few seasons and just finished off Season 6.
Just stop finally watch a few other shows I’ve been meaning to stream or plow through for the finish?
ugh! “Just stop AND finally”
Fuck you for putting spoilers in your headlines. #dunzo
Actually…Fuck YOU for being “spoiled” by a show that ended 8 months ago. Guess what, Walter White dies too, and Frank Underwood gets to be President. Jog on, mate.
I mean, yeah the final season was awful, but we really need to stop pestering everyone involved with shows that don’t end well to basically apologize. They don’t owe us shit. It’s just a tv show, let it go.
I say this as someone who got extremely angry at the last season of Lost, yet am still able to hear Carlton Cuse and not react like a psychopath.
You’re not wrong. I always felt from te get go that the acting was pretty bad, with the exception of Michael C. Hall. I would say until the fourth season he carries the show. I think a lot of people maybe didn’t feel this way. But I got the same feeling you did when I started watching. I can’t really picture any other actor other than Hall having much of a career outside of the success of this show.
He’s right that the same ending might have been more acceptable if everything that came before it had been well done. But it wasn’t. And that’s the crux of the whole issue. They could have sold us anything if they had written and executed the final season with even half the complexity and sophistication of Season 1. I guess “the shaky aspects of Season 8” is the closest MCH will ever come to saying that it sucked so hard it blew a black hole into another universe.
When somebody, whoever, pitched the idea of a lumberjack escape to the writer’s pool, did anyone laugh?
They must have. At least, I sure hope so.
You can stop watching after the season 4 finale. It goes downhill after that.