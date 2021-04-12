Michael Cera has had a rich and diverse life outside of Arrested Development. He’s done Broadway and been nominated for a Tony. He shown his dark side in This is the End and also the indie The Crystal Fairy & the Magical Cactus. He channeled Brando for David Lynch in Twin Peaks: The Return. What he hasn’t done is return to TV full-time, outside of occasional Arrested Development reunions.

But that’s changing now. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the onetime George Michael Bluth is joining Amy Schumer in the Hulu series Life & Beth. Created and to be written, directed, and executive produced by its star, it’s expected to bow at some point this year. Here’s Hulu’s description:

“Beth’s life looks pretty great on paper. Impressive to everyone she grew up with. She makes a good living as a wine distributor. She’s in a long-term relationship with an attractive, successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever. Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey toward building a more authentic life. Learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.”

Cera is set to play John, a farmer and chef who is unfailingly honest, presumably to a fault.

It’s not as though Cera has been absent the small screen. He’s done three stints on Drunk History, appeared on the likes of Burning Love and Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp and At Home with Amy Sedaris, and his voice can be heard on 63 episodes of Children’s Hospital. Still, welcome back!

