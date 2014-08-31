Why Michael Chiklis’ Vic Mackey Was The Most Intriguing TV Cop Of All Time

At the 2003 Golden Globe awards, the field for best actor in a drama series was brimming with talent: James Gandolfini, Martin Sheen, Peter Krause, Kiefer Sutherland, and a TV veteran who had never been nominated before — Michael Chiklis. Gandolfini seemed to be a lock for the win. The Sopranos was a huge hit and the success of the show centered largely on the talents of the man who played Tony Soprano.
Sarah Jessica Parker opened the envelope and the unthinkable happened: Chiklis won. The people sitting at home all had the same response…“Is that The Commish?”
Indeed it was. While the win was a feather in the cap for Michael Chiklis, it was also a validation of something else. For The Shield’s creator, Shawn Ryan, and for many of those in the television industry, the win was a signal flare exhibiting that the days of the black hat/white hat TV cops was a thing of the past.
When The Shield burst onto cable television back in 2002, there were still rules; lines in the imaginary sand that had been developed through years of formulaic cop and police procedural TV programs. The show centered on the Farmington, California Police District, and more specifically, the precinct know as “The Barn”: a semi-experimental police force led by newly minted Capt. David Aceveda. The Barn’s muscle, though, was The Strike Team, a group of four detectives who were called upon when doors needed to be knocked upon or kicked in.
The Strike Team, led by Detective Vic Mackey, did things their way and they would often blur, cross, and sometimes destroy the boundaries in which a police officer could operate. There were several key players in The Shield, like Detective Claudette Wyms, Detective Holland Wagenbach, Officer Dani Sofer, and many others. But the show belonged to Vic Mackey.
Never before had television audiences seen a police officer like Mackey. He was built like the side of a barn with a menacing bald head and a strut that, even far away, made you wonder if he was going to charge at you like a bull. He was brash, cocky, confident, smart, conniving, and above all else… bad.
It’s hard to say that Vic Mackey was even an anti-hero, as anti-heroes at least have redeemable qualities. That’s not to say that Mackey didn’t exhibit some fine police work at times. Mackey put away bad guys just as well as the best TV cops. He did have a family that he cared for, but with Mackey you got a general sense that his family was just a buoy that at the back of his mind he needed to help him validate all the evil things he had done.
And I do mean evil. In the very first episode, Mackey murders a detective and covers it up solely for the purposes of hiding his corruption.
For Mackey, it was all about his “retirement fund”. He and the Strike Team would rob drug dealers and give the stash to another street hustler in exchange for a percentage of profits. When the team came across an illegal Armenian money train, policing was not at the forefront of his thoughts; it was all about “How can we steal this thing?”.
What made Vic Mackey so dangerous and evil was his perception of qualification. He would use any wayward or precious thing in his life to qualify his use of illegal and deadly force. When he found out his son had autism, his sense of internal justification came from the steep price of the special schooling his child would need. When former friend and assistant chief Ben Gilroy threatened him with exposing his corruption, the justification came from needing money to get him out of the country.
A man who can qualify, justify, and negotiate with his own moral integrity to provide relief and protection from psychological persecution is a hazardous and venomous man.
Creator Shawn Ryan did give you those instances and slivers of righteousness with Mackey. When a hooker who was a criminal informant for him was shot and killed, you could feel the crushing anguish on his face. Any case involving an abused child, Mackey was usually the first in line to find and punish the perpetrator. It was easy to root for him in these moments, but in the grand scheme of things, they were just superficial blows to a black cloud that was too far gone into the night.
Much of the success of the character of Vic Mackey is owed to Michael Chiklis. To this day, I challenge you to find a TV cop that was more intense and conflicted than he. In moments of great crisis, you could feel the heat emanating from his steel blue eyes and in moments of agony — as in the scene when he comes home to find that his family has left him — his internal strife felt like a sucker punch to the stomach.
But make no bones about it: the first thing in Mackey’s life was Mackey. And in the end, that’s all he had. I’ll leave you with this scene that perfectly sums up the kind of police officer Det. Vic Mackey was:
This show and his acting performance are severely underrated. Almost every main character in this show was interesting in their own right: Julian, Dutch, Claudette, Aceveda, etc.
So haven’t seen Columbo then?
Columbo didn’t shoot another police officer in the face in its premier episode though. Or have the male Cap of his department perform oral on male convict while having his own gun pointed to his head.
Vic didn’t do that to Aceveda. He wasn’t even there. He doesn’t even find out about it until the final season.
I didn’t think his Thing was that far from Kirby’s original art. The trouble was always the writing.
And yeah I’m calling out all you fuckers who don’t thing this is The Thing [3.bp.blogspot.com]
I miss this show so much.
The pain would be lessened if they friggin’ put the show on Netflix! Dammit!
Dariel, Hulu has it. That’s why it won’t be on Netflix :(
*Cue up scene of Vic holding his chest when his family leaves*
Best Buy sells the whole series DVD for 30 bucks. I’d pick it up if I didn’t already own every season
The entire series is streaming on Amazon Instant Video (free with Amazon Prime).
I’ve been burning thru my DVDs the last 2 weeks, up to season 6 so far. The Shield is the first tv show I ever got obsessed w when it started, it’s even better watching it again
@Verbal [i.imgur.com] ¡Viva México!
Still an underrated show. It should always be brought up in Best Television Drama conversations along with the mainstays like Breaking Bad, Sopranos, and The Wire. Unlike The Sopranos, there’s not a single bad episode and the ending is flawless. Unlike The Wire it’s not hard to follow. Breaking Bad is really it’s only competition in my eyes.
Agreed. It’s easily one of the greatest shows of all time
@dissident
I would also like to include Homicide Life on the Street in that list.
Co-pilot was pretty bad, but other than that it really was the most consistently great show on television.
Also, this show probably had the best ending of all time for a television drama. They dealt with Vic perfectly in the end, instead of a cop-out pretending to be “artistic” like The Sopranos.
Yes! One of the best series finales of all time! Totally agree.
Every bad guy ended up in their own version of hell. It was just a note perfect ending.
Yup! I watched this show with my crew and the ongoing joke was “you think Ronnie gets one or two lines this week?”.
He became more prominent at the end, so when shit turned south, I felt the worst for him. Poor Ronnie.
The article states the Shawn Ryan is behind Sons of Anarchy, but its Kurt Sutter who is behind Sons who also was a writer on “The Shield”.
Thanks @Westy…got my writers confused there.
Shawn Ryan did write Terriers though and that show is like a million times better than Sons of Anarchy.
terriers was fantastic
@Aunt Jemima Now I have to go re-watch that show and be sad all over again that it got cancelled after one season. Thanks a lot, dick.
Mackey is definitely one of the top tv anti heroes of all time, on par with Walter White and Tony Soprano. They had their redeeming qualities but were, deep down, almost evil. You hated to love them. But unlike BB or The Sopranos, Vic’s end was the perfect punishment for him, and the perfect end to his story
I think the Breaking Bad ending was great as well. Maybe I’m in the minority on that.
He also didn’t just win a Golden Globe for the performance. He also won the Emmy
Just a clarification – the show doesnt take place in Farmington, CA, it takes place in a fictional “Farmington District” in Los Angeles.
I dated a girl one summer during HS that lived in Farming CA. It has a population of 200 people and it just wide farmland.
Most every cop in America + intelligence = Vic Mackey
Going to rewatch this show soon.
I’m doing that now, it’s outstanding
The final episode where he sits in the interrogation room and confesses everything ( and I think its one long shot and if its not, it felt like it ) is just breath taking. And yes the scene where he comes home and his family has left him is superb. This series – along with ‘Brotherhood’ – doesn’t get nearly enough credit.
Just wanted to say that after all these years, the show still holds up. Also, fuck Shane.
Is the “fuck Shane” comment in the context of what he in Season 5 or how everything played out in “Family Meeting”?
@wiredtolain [warosu.org]
@Aunt Jemima Yeah…yeah.
Forget Shane. Fuck his bitch wife. She was the absolute worst.
What was her name? Mara?
Shane was the best!
The Shield was phenomenal, and like Breaking Bad, it’s one of those shows that doesn’t really fall off… I’ve described BB as a Snowball-Rolling-Downhill kind of show, and I feel like The Shield set the stage; the normal television rules (at least on non-premium channels) were finally being discarded. It wasn’t a show that expected to run for 13 years… it was a show with a very clear end point, even if you didn’t know what was going to happen at the end.
FINALE SPOILERS FOLLOW
To me, the last season of The Shield was emotionally jarring (The Shield finale is still the best series finale I’ve ever seen, with BB following a damn close second). Mackey in the interrogation room, spilling his misdeeds after receiving immunity and watching the interrogators’ faces melt into incredulity was awesome to watch. Ronnie being arrested was a gut-punch – especially when he realized Vic was to blame and would essentially be getting off scott-free. Shane choosing the worst coward’s way out and taking his family with him was unbelievable (and thank god Goggins’s talent lives on in Boyd!).
And now I need to give it a re-watch after I finish the BB re-binge.
I dont like bringing up such an unfortunate and incident, but one thing to maybe keep in the back of your mind as you watch – especially if you are re-watching the show – is to remember that season 4 had just started production when Walton Goggins’ wife committed suicide. I cant watch Shane without thinking how much of that event is driving Walton’s performance.
And: [twitter.com]
Oh wow @reub I had no idea…. I can’t imagine what he must have gone through filming that whole season, that episode, etc…
What the fuck does Jimmy McNulty have to do? I mean the Bunk is just a humble motherfucker with a big ass dick so he doesn’t really count. Lester was pretty fucking smooth, but he wasn’t a lead character. Hank? Dude was pretty interesting, but for different reasons entirely. I think Olivia Benson gets underrated because SVU is basically depression porn, but she was pretty bad ass. There’s been decent characters on shitty procedurals, that I liked. Does Magnum count? That guy was a bad ass that drove a Ferrari and fucked hot bitches. The Shield is perhaps the most underrated show of all time, rarely gets mentioned with shows like The Sopranos ushering in TV’s first golden era, and the Wire dominating it. Then Breaking Bad helped to usher in TV’s second golden era that’s chalk full of great shows.
In my opinion, The Wire is the greatest TV show that ever lived. Just the most cohesive, intelligent and realistic program EVER.
I’ve signed in at work just to join the list of compliments here. I adore The Shield, and as soon as we’ve caught up on Mad Men I’m getting my fiance in for a rewatch.
The ensemble is one of the best I’ve ever seen on television, and it was a consistently good show right up to the end. Chiklis had such a presence it’s easy to forget how many staggering performances surrounded him. Walton Goggins in particular those last few seasons was incredible.
I remember after Mackey’s confession the girl saying “You’ve ruined me…” and Mackey just looking back at her coldly with the response: “I’ve done worse”.
Classic scene
I put The Shield up there with Southland with under-watched cop shows that are amazing.
Haven’t seen Southland but perhaps I’ll give it a try.
Definitely give it a watch @Dariel Figueroa I loved Southland and it never got the credit it deserved. Great show.
I tried Southland and just couldn’t get into it. Maybe I’ll give it another go.
Holy shit, dude, it’s not Farmington, California (pop. 207) it’s the fictional Farmington district in Los Angeles. Given your other errors I highly doubt you’ve ever seen this show. Fucking Uproxx.
You got me @Aunt Jemima. I’ve never seen this show. Congrats. Can’t believe you figured that out by a errant link, but you did. I’m emailing you my credentials right now.
Sorry, next time I’ll just point out the glaring errors without the unjust accusations.
Well…@Aunt Jemima my heart feels a bit warm. I’m…I’m not sure if we’re there yet but…I’d like a hug. NOT a grope-y hug…just…maybe a quick snuggle. We don’t have to tell anyone.
still one of my 3 favorite shows of all time. i keep preaching it to people but i don;t think it’s on netflix. i hope it is soon. i’d rewatch it now
I recently rewatched The Shield and it was even better than I remember. Brilliant writing and acting. Vic might have been dirty, but regardless, you still always pulled for him, regardless of his situation. , Chiklis played the role brilliantly.