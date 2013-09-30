Michael Rapaport Is Joining ‘Justified’ As The Gator-Farm-Owning Patriarch Of The Crowe Family

During the first four seasons of Justified, Raylan Givens has taken down the Bennett clan, battled his own father, sent Quarles to whatever afterlife ruthless pill-popping deviants go to, tangled with mafias Detroit and Dixie, and gone round and round in circles with both Limehouse and future Kentucky ice cream magnate Boyd Crowder, but now … now it appears he may be dealing with his most formidable foe to date, as Michael Rapaport has joined the cast for Season 5 as the gator-farm-owning patriarch of the Crowe family.
Rapaport will play Dale Crowe, Jr., the sexy and charismatic patriarch of a white-trash Florida crime family. Dale’s an ex-convict who owns a gator farm; he is smart, savvy and ruthless, all in the name of family. [TV Line]
Dear God. Do you people realize what this means? Really, do you? A white trash Sunshine State ex-con who owns a gator farm and runs a crime family that employs incompetent kinfolk like Dewey Crowe?
THE NEW BIG BAD IN JUSTIFIED IS FLORIDA MAN.
How will they explain that this redneck from Florida has an NYC accent?
it’s a big transplant state…but seriously, his attempt at a southern accent is going to be True Blood level terrible.
My first thought too.
Honestly I think that’s pretty easy to pass off as “white trash guy trying to sound hard” regardless of the geographic location. Mind you that’s not a shot at NYCers, but a shot at white trash people trying to sound hard that I’ve encountered in places other than New York.
That’s part of the fun!
You know, not everyone in the South has an accent. I was born and raised in Alabama, but my voice doesn’t have the slightest twang. Now my dad, that’s another story.
But considering Rapaport is playing a Crowe, I guess he probably would need an accent.
Justified needing a “sexy” actor and going with Rapaport is all the more reason to be enamored with this show, what a power-move.
I don’t know if this is good news or not. I love Rapaport, don’t get me wrong, but can he carry a whole season as the “big bad” on a show as good as Justified?
I will remain skeptical until proven wrong.
I agree with you. His voice/accent is always the same and that concerns me.
If they can Mike O’Malley a badass, they can make Rappaport a badass.
I hope all of the Florida antics are ripped from the headlines Law & Order style
there are gonna be multiple scenes of people being fed to gators this season, and for that we should all be happy.
I need a new show, is there anywhere I can catch up online? FX doesn’t have old seasons available, and I don’t see it on Netflix either.
yeah, it’s called torrenting.
Amazon Prime.
@UncreativeHandle–Thanks! That damn Prime account my wife has finally comes in handy!
This is fantastic news.
I don’t know how I feel with a member of the Crowe clan being any kind of intelligent. The only thing we know about them is that Dewey and an unnamed cousin (I think it was a cousin that Raylan had previously locked up) are fucking stupid.
I hope we get some more Dewey and Dickie Bennett stories!
When are we going to start the pool for how many people Raylan shoots this season. I’m in for 14 with a double up power play of Boyd not being one of them.
I’m going to be a cynic and say 6, Boyd will not be shot, but people will be shot near him.
I would also like to see him make some beef stew. You know, switch it up once in a while.
Dale: Do you realize how many gators this is?
Dewey: How many?
Dale: I don’t know but it’s a fucking lot!
Gators on a leash or GTFO.
Is it just me or does he legitimately look like he could be Deweys father?
Great news. Rapaport has been on my wish list of guest stars for Justified since season 1. He is a great character actor and i think he will fit the show perfectly. Now if they can cast Donal Logue as well it would be perfect.
Please pass along any news about Justified as much as possible. Now that I don’t have Breaking Bad any longer, my excitement level for TV shows is dwindling.
Rappaport is kind of an anomaly in that he can play ‘racist white guy’ very well even though in real life he’s very, as the kids say, ‘down with the brown’. Exhibit A: Remy. Exhibit B: naming his kid after the DJ from De La Soul (Maceo).
Exhibit C: Zebrahead
Exhibit D: his entire wardrobe and demeanor.
Exhibit F: he directed Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest.
I bet he opens a Dairy Queen franchise that also serves as a petting zoo for gators. Boyd Crowder is pissed that he didn’t think of it first.
i am just glad this means more dewey crowe this season. he has been missed. can there be an episode where it just constable bob tracking down dewey?
I hope he has a pothead roommate named Floyd that sits around smoking out of a bear-shaped bong.
Going to be interesting considering that the Bennets on the TV show were essentially the Crowes in Elmore Leonard’s Raylan
Come on! This guy is the absolute worst. I can’t believe some of you bitches are down with this shit.