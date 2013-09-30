Michael Rapaport Is Joining ‘Justified’ As The Gator-Farm-Owning Patriarch Of The Crowe Family

During the first four seasons of Justified, Raylan Givens has taken down the Bennett clan, battled his own father, sent Quarles to whatever afterlife ruthless pill-popping deviants go to, tangled with mafias Detroit and Dixie, and gone round and round in circles with both Limehouse and future Kentucky ice cream magnate Boyd Crowder, but now … now it appears he may be dealing with his most formidable foe to date, as Michael Rapaport has joined the cast for Season 5 as the gator-farm-owning patriarch of the Crowe family.

Rapaport will play Dale Crowe, Jr., the sexy and charismatic patriarch of a white-trash Florida crime family. Dale’s an ex-convict who owns a gator farm; he is smart, savvy and ruthless, all in the name of family. [TV Line]

Dear God. Do you people realize what this means? Really, do you? A white trash Sunshine State ex-con who owns a gator farm and runs a crime family that employs incompetent kinfolk like Dewey Crowe?

THE NEW BIG BAD IN JUSTIFIED IS FLORIDA MAN.