Fuller House‘s fifth and final season (technically the second half of the fifth and final season, because that’s a thing now) premieres in 2020. If you haven’t watched the Netflix show since morbid curiosity got the best of you in 2016 (just me?), you should know that Michelle, played by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, still hasn’t appeared on the show, and apparently never will. “We did not reach out to them,” Candace Cameron Bure (DJ) told TVLine when asked if her on-screen sister will appear in the final season. “It was very clear several seasons ago that they did not want to do it.” According to John Stamos (Uncle Jesse), they “don’t consider themselves actresses anymore” and “they just didn’t want to go back to that.” Dave Coulier (Joey) offered another explanation.

“I think they have a different perspective. When we get together and we reminisce, they were babies [at the time]. So they don’t share those same memories. I can’t really speak for them but I would understand why they don’t have the same sentiments.”

But there’s a third reason why we may have seen the last of the Olsen twins, who are doing just fine without Fuller House: Michelle is dead.

In the season five, part one finale, Danny congratulates “my girls” DJ, Stephanie, and Kimmy for getting engaged to Steve and two guys who aren’t Steve. (Yes, Danny considers Kimmy Gibbler, the same Kimmy Gibbler who he once sent flying off a faulty seesaw, to be one of his daughters. It’s a thing. Just go with it.) Then he says:

“It’s so nice to have three daughters again” means one of two things: either Michelle has been disavowed by the family, which is not a very Tanner thing to do (although they did it to Stavros), or, as Screen Rant theorized, she’s dead. Look, I’m not saying Mr. Woodchuck finished what that horse couldn’t, but… I’m also not not saying it, either.

I am suddenly very excited for Fuller House to come back.

(Via E! Online)