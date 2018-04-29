Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Michelle Wolf was hit with a tidal wave of backlash from conservatives and media figures alike for her far from cutesy approach to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. (Who knew conservative pundits were such big fans of safe spaces?) Defenders of White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ right to never have her eyeshadow mentioned by a comedian at an evening function will be delighted to know no such thing comes up in the promo for Wolf’s upcoming Netflix chat show. Unclutch those pearls, New York Times.

The trailer, which sensibly arrived the same day as Wolf’s WHCD appearance, features Wolf skewering a frustrating element of Netflix’s streaming service. As the former Daily Show correspondent and Late Night writer attempts to lay out what her show is about, she sees her part of the screen shrink dramatically.

“Hey!” screams Wolf as her friendly intro is chucked into the top left-hand corner of the screen to make room for Netflix’s You’re British, I’m British, My Son’s British. “I’m still talking! Don’t next episode me!”

The Break With Michelle Wolf is slated to launch on May 27. The show’s head writer, The President Show writer/producer Christine Nangle, is already having fun with the backlash facing the streaming show’s star.