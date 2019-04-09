Michonne Will Get A ‘Nice, Meaty’ Exit From ‘The Walking Dead’

AMC

By now, it’s no secret to anyone who follows The Walking Dead that Danai Gurira will be leaving the series next season. She is also expected to have a “reduced role” in the tenth season, but according to showrunner Angela Kang, Gurira’s character will still have an outsized role compared to her screentime.

There’s no word on a specific episode count, as there was with Andrew Lincoln going into the ninth season, but it sounds as though Kang plans to build Gurira’s tenth season storyline around the actress’ availability, according to Deadline. “Well, we are going to be doing some creative things with the order in which we write and shoot things so that she’s sort of woven in a little bit,” said Kang. “With Black Panther, Avengers and plays of her own and everything, I think Danai obviously is having an amazing career moment. She’s like an international treasure.”

In other words, it sounds as though Gurira’s storyline may be worked in across the entire season — or at least the front half — in potentially shorter increments leading up to her big send off. Kang seems to confirm that suggestion by saying that Michonne will be a “significant” player in season 10, and that she will have a “nice, meaty story” and another one one of those “giant Michonne episodes” like “Scars,” the flashback storyline near the end of season nine.