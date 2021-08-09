Following the success of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, horror director Mike Flanagan’s relationship with Netflix continues with Midnight Mass. The seven-episode series takes place on Crockett Island, “an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events — and frightening omens – following the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest,” according to the streamer. It stars Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford (Saracen from Friday Night Lights!), Hamish Linklater, and Annabeth Gish.

“I’m just going to admit it… Midnight Mass is my favorite project so far,” Flanagan wrote in a letter released with a cryptic teaser. “As a former altar boy, about to celebrate 3 years of sobriety, it’s not had to see what makes this so personal. The ideas at the root of this show scare me to my core. There is darkness at work on Crockett Island. Some of it is is supernatural, but the scariest is born of human nature. The darkness that animates this story isn’t hard to see in our own world, unfortunately. But this show is about something else as well… faith itself. One of the great mysteries of human nature. How even in the darkness, in the worst of it, in the absence of light – and hope — we sing. I hope you enjoy our song.” In other words, Midnight Mass looks creepy as hell.

Midnight Mass premieres on September 24.