Hamish Linklater can do skeevy well, as recently demonstrated by his duplicitous performance in Amazon Prime’s Tell Me All Your Secrets. In Netflix’s trailer for Midnight Mass, Linklater’s a mysterious priest that’s seemingly making a lot go wrong when he arrives at an isolated island community, and although he’s pulling off miraculous feats, there’s something that’s just not right. And with the show apparently titled after traditional Catholic gathering of Christmas Eve services, one can expect a whole of ritualistic shenanigans from someone (or someones).

The limited series arrives courtesy of The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan, so you know that you’re in for some sinister dealings. The question, of course, is who’s truly doing those dealings, and the cast includes Kate Siegel, Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint, Matt Biedel, Alex Essoe, and Annabeth Gish. From the synopsis:

MIDNIGHT MASS tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?

Midnight Mass streams on September 24.