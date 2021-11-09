As the NFT craze reaches a fevered frenzy (and perhaps collapse as the IRS steps in), Idiocracy and Beavis and Butthead creator Mike Judge took a swipe at the latest fad by offering up a chance for crypto-enthusiasts to own pieces of “digital art” from his hit comedy, King of the Hill, at an unbelievable bargain.

“This NFT will be available soon for six trillion dollars. Each,” Judge tweeted. “Or you can buy all four for twenty trillion. They’re worth every penny.”

As you can see, the King of the Hill images represent the very best that pixelated art has to offer, so surely, Judge is losing money on this deal. I mean, only twenty trillion? He’s practically giving them away.

This NFT will be available soon for six trillion dollars. Each. Or you can buy all four for twenty trillion. They’re worth every penny. pic.twitter.com/AgVPL72OG9 — Mike Judge (@MikeJudge) November 8, 2021

Speaking of the Emmy-winning series, earlier this year, writer Brent Forrester revealed that Judge and co-creator Greg Daniels have been actively pursuing a King of the Hill revival. The Texas-based animated sitcom is more poignant than ever after the last four years turned our nation’s discourse into a fevered screaming pit of conspiracy theories and livestock medication.

“They are in hot negotiations to bring back King of the Hill,” Forrester wrote in a Reddit AMA. “The Trump administration made it suddenly very relevant again. The characters have all aged 15 years. The project is sooooo good. Okay I’ve said too much.”

(Via Mike Judge on Twitter)