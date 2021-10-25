Mike Schur’s next show will appear on the network you’re probably still a bit surprised has every episode of Mad Men according to your streaming device.

The creator of The Good Place, Parks and Recreation, and a longtime executive producer on The Office has a long list of successful shows to his name. And his latest venture will look at the life of another person whose work, like Schur’s, has gained a considerable following on social media.

According to Variety, Schur and writer Shea Serrano will usher forth Primo, a show based on the Ringer writer and best-selling author’s early life. Serrano will reportedly write the show, while both he and Schur will serve as executive producers of the work headed to the Amazon-owned IMDb TV streaming platform.

The show was originally announced as being in development at the Amazon-owned streamer in May. The single-cam series is inspired by Serrano’s life growing up in San Antonio, TX. It is described as a coming-of-age comedy about a teenager balancing college aspirations, societal expectations, and a hectic home life anchored by his single mom and five uncles.

The pairing makes sense, as both Schur and Serrano are prolific on Twitter and are well-known for their writing online. Schur’s work as Ken Tremendous on the baseball blog Fire Joe Morgan is well-established at this point, while Serrano’s work writing about hip hop and basketball has given him a cult following across the internet. And so it’s no surprise that San Antonio superfan Serrano evoked the San Antonio Spurs when describing his excitement about the project.

“Do you remember when the Spurs won the 2014 title after having their hearts broken in the 2013 Finals? That’s what I feel like right now. I couldn’t be happier, I couldn’t be prouder, I couldn’t be more thankful,” Serrano said according to Variety. “Honestly, I still kind of can’t even believe that this is happening.”

[via Variety]