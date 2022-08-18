Millie Bobby Brown was 10 years old when she was told by a casting director that she was “too mature” to make it as an actress. Since then, she’s become the face of one of the biggest TV shows of the decade; set a record for the largest upfront salary paid to an under-20 actor; and most notably, worked with Godzilla and Kong. Every actor’s dream.

Bobby Brown will next appear in Enola Holmes 2, the sequel to 2020’s better-than-it-had-any-right-to-be Enola Holmes, which she surprisingly called “maybe the most important moment in my career so far because it’s something that I developed.” She’s listed as a producer for both projects, meaning “she had input into everything from story beats to production design,” according to Entertainment Weekly. “For the sequel, she took a particular interest in the film’s costuming, helping to create not just Enola’s outfits but some of the other characters’, too.”

“It’s rewarding. Obviously, it can be tiring, and when you look back on it, you’re like, ‘Gosh, I can’t believe I didn’t fall asleep.’ But there were so many things that I got to be a part of, and I was really grateful for that,” Bobby Brown said. “My age and gender has never defined [my job], so everyone on set really respected me and heard me.”

The one case Sherlock Holmes’ sister couldn’t solve: why the “too mature” casting director had that job in the first place. Enola Holmes 2 premieres on November 4.

