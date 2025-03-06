What Is ‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown’s Real Name?

We, as a society, don’t talk enough about the fact that the star of one of the most popular shows on TV is named Millie Bobby Brown. “Millie”? Sure, that makes sense. But “Bobby Brown”? That name is already taken (and reminds me of the 30 Rock joke where Michael Sheen’s Wesley Snipes vents about the other Wesley Snipes). What’s even crazier is Millie Bobby Brown is not her real name, as the Stranger Things star revealed this week.

During an interview with BuzzFeed UK to promote Netflix’s The Electric State, MBB told co-star Chris Pratt that “my middle name is Bonnie.” After he jokingly wondered if that means her full name is “Millie Bobby Bonnie Brown,” she clarified, “No, it’s no Bobby. It’s Millie Bonnie Brown.” The actress added, “I’ve never told anyone that. You heard it here first.”

So, why the name change? Is it because she loves Ghostbusters II so much? Not exactly:

Still confused by the revelation, Pratt inquired, “Your middle name is Bonnie but you just changed it to Bobby for your stage name?” “For sh*ts and giggles,” Brown teased, before confirming it was a stage name. “Oh sh*t!” Pratt exclaimed. But along with a different middle name, Brown recently took on a new last name. Last May, the actress tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi, taking on the name of Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi.

A small but crucial name change? She really married into the right family.

The Electric State premieres on Netflix on March 14.