House of the Dragon was enough fantasy for Milly Alcock, thank you very much. The Australian actress, who made a memorable impression as the younger version of Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel series, told the Herald Sun that she’s “not doing any [more] fantasy roles. I don’t want to do anything like that. I have done it and I don’t need to do it again. I am just kind of waiting for the right project. I am not in a rush to jump on something.”

Alcock is still getting used to life post-House of the Dragon, which she called “genuinely life-changing” and “very strange.” But she also feels like her new level of fame is “probably all going to be temporary and it will die down.” Considering how good she was as Rhaenyra before the equally-talented Emma D’Arcy took over, that’s unlikely.

While she wasn’t a fan of watching her own episodes of House of the Dragon, she watched the rest of the season with fascination. “I’m Team Rhaenyra – duh,” she says. “I think everyone is so sensational in it. Em and Liv are amazing and Paddy Considine, it seems it’s only now the world is figuring out how incredible he is and how he has been since before I was born.”

“…since before I was born.” Hasn’t the king suffered enough?

Alcock is unlikely to return to House of the Dragon in flashback form in season two, but the show itself will be back in 2024, along with a few other favorite series.

(Via the Herald Sun)