We’ll Have To Wait Until 2024 For More ‘House Of The Dragon’

You know what’s cool? Patience.

It’s the trait House of the Dragon fans will need to exhibit now that the first season has come to a close.

“Don’t expect it in 2023, but I think sometime in 2024,” HBO chief Casey Bloys told Vulture in a conversation about the future of the powerhouse series. “We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it.”

This is in line with how showrunner Ryan Condal described the rhythm of the series — one that will last fewer seasons than Game of Thrones and be produced at a larger scale throughout. Fortunately, House of the Dragon has already set a schedule to film in Spain from March 2023 to June 2023, but it should, like the first season, require extensive post-production to toss in all those CGI dragons. Plus, HBO has never been too keen on rushing things in order to meet demand, confident in trusting their fans to return whenever the second season is fully ready. Besides, diehards can always just start the series over at episode 1 while they wait.

