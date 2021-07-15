WARNING: Spoilers for the Loki season one finale below.

After Loki Episode 2 dropped, series director Kate Herron revealed that Miss Minutes, the talking cartoon clock who, at the time, seemed like just a friendly information mascot for the Time Variance Authority was in for an “interesting” character journey. As the series went on, Miss Minutes didn’t seem to do too much, but in Episode 5, Journey into Mystery, she is shown to be a clever cog in the TVA machine as she secretly arranges for Minutemen to swarm Sylvie (Sophia Di Martina) at the behest of Judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw). Again, nothing revelatory, but then things go wild in the season finale.

With a jump scare that still has folks reeling, Miss Minutes swings open the door to the Citadel and reveals that she’s been working with Kang/He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) the whole time as she tries to persuade Loki and Sylvie to take a deal to save the Sacred Timeline. When they refuse the anger, we see a flash of anger from Miss Minutes, which shows that she’s more sentient than anyone imagined.

In a new interview, Herron and head writer Michael Waldron reveal that keeping Miss Minutes around and making her a part of Kang’s plot was something they all agreed right out of the gate. Via Marvel:

“Early on in the scripts, we all were definitely united on, ‘We’ve got to keep Miss Minutes in the story somehow,’” director Kate Herron tells Marvel.com. “She was a really fun way to deliver some pretty heady exposition,” head writer Michael Waldron adds. “There’s something sing-songy and sort of non-threatening about [the way she talks]. But yet, when it turns, and when she becomes evil, suddenly it’s really scary.

At one point, Miss Minutes was going to engage in a fight scene in the Citadel, but that never made it into the final episode. As for voicing the character, animation veteran Tara Strong took an unusual approach by recording the lines over video chat and reacting to the episodes in real time. According to Strong, it was a blast to see Miss Minutes evolve from “cutesy little stuff” and “exposition” to an integral part of the story.

“It was so much fun to play her angry after starting at this place of very cute and cautious of how much you know about her, to finally let her emotions really come out and be furious that Loki’s messed up the timeline so much, and she’s so angry about it,” Strong said. “It’s just fun to unleash and play her to this next level in this maximum capacity.”

With Loki Season 2 officially announced, hopefully, the Citadel won’t be the last place that we see Miss Minutes turn up.

(Via Marvel)