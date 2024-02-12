How Is Netflix’s ‘The Gentlemen’ Tied To Guy Ritchie’s Movie?

Guy Ritchie digs “gentlemen” and non-gentlemen alike. He will soon bring the world an action-packed, Nazi-killing movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, starring Henry Cavill’s tongue and Alan Ritchson’s guns. In 2019, he also gave us Matthew McConaughey as a marijuana kingpin (Michael “Mickey” Pearson) in a little film called The Gentlemen (also starring Charlie Hunnam and Hugh Grant), and Madonna’s ex-husband also has a Netflix series called The Gentlemen coming to the streaming waves in March.

Are these two projects that are both called The Gentlemen related? Yes, they are in the same world, but this series will revolve around a different story. Don’t worry, there is still a weed empire, which is essentially the same weed empire as the movie, involved here. Theo James will portray Eddie Horniman, whose aristocratic father bequeathed him an estate that helps to host Mickey Pearson’s, uh, fruits. From the Netflix description of the upcoming series:

We meet Eddie Horniman as he inherits his father’s sizable estate… only to discover it’s part of a weed empire. Moreover, a host of unsavory elements of Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.

Netflix’s The Gentlemen co-stars Ray Winstone, Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones, Joely Richardson, Giancarlo Esposito, Chanel Cresswell, Michael Vu, Daniel Ings, Max Beesley, Dar Salim, Pearce Quigley, Ruby Sear, and Peter Serafinowicz. Netflix revealed some character posters, too.

Joely Richardson The Gentlemen, a Guy Ritchie series, premieres March 7. pic.twitter.com/DpM91i1cwV — Netflix (@netflix) February 12, 2024

Welcome to high society. The Gentlemen, a new Guy Ritchie series launches 7 March only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/rsrAn0lxub — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) February 12, 2024

The Gentlemen series debuts on March 7.