The HBO Max original series The Other Two is back for a second season, and this time around, Molly Shannon is getting a taste of that sweet superstar fame. In the Season 2 trailer, Shannon’s character Pat Dubek now has a hit daytime talk show and has become the family’s top dog following the announcement that her 14-year-old son and pop star sensation “ChaseDream” is officially retired. That leaves the sister and brother team of Brooke and Cary, once again, cast off to the side. Judging by the trailer, they’re not exactly thrilled with that predicament and are willing to do whatever it takes to not be “the other two.” (Get it? Like the name of the show.)

Here’s the official synopsis:

Your favorite chaotic brother (Drew Tarver) and sister (Heléne Yorke) duo is back for a second season… and so is their mom. Pat Dubek (Molly Shannon) is basking in her newfound limelight as a daytime talk show host, thanks to the continued fame of her youngest son, Chase Dubek (Case Walker), who’s new enrolled at NYU. Cary finds himself the host of a niche gay web-series, Brooke switches “clients” (hint: it’s her mom), and Streeter Peters (Ken Marino) gets closer than ever to the Dubek clan as a manager-and-maybe-more.

Recurring cast includes Brandon Scott Jones as “Curtis,” Gideon Glick as “Jess,” Josh Segarra as “Lance” and Wanda Sykes as “Shuli.” But the big story here is Molly Shannon getting the appreciation she truly deserves for being a comedic powerhouse. Between this more prominent storyline in one good show, and her scene-stealing appearance on The White Lotus (another good show), it’s always nice to see Shannon get some primo screentime. The lady doesn’t miss.

The Other Two Season 2 premieres August 26 on HBO Max.

(Via HBO Max)