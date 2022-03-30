Moon Knight
'Moon Knight' Fans Have Already Picked A Favorite Character, And It's Not Even Close

(Moon Knight spoilers will be found below.)

Moon Knight is upon us, and as promised by Kevin Feige, it’s far more “brutal” than anything we’ve ever seen before in the MCU. It’s also, overall, very unlike any other Disney+ show in its stunning depth, evident already in the first episode. It’s truly the “Oscar Isaac power hour,” which is how our own Mike Ryan put it, and my goodness, what a showcase of Isaac’s talents that show’s turning out to be. The show’s full of chaos and trippy moments, and Oscar Isaac might be Space Daddy, but he’s really going through the paces here while playing a character with dissociative identity disorder.

Ethan Hawke, so far, is also (unsurprisingly) captivating as his David Koresh-esque cult leader/villain whose full intents are (of course) not yet clear, but there’s one character who people already can’t get enough of.

I’m not talking about the two main Isaac splits (so far), mild-mannered Steven Grant and mercenary Marc Spector, although that dynamic is highly memeable with the mirror thing going on, which provides for some of the more stunning visuals (not actually Kermit).

Nope, I’m referring to the character who’s mocking the hell out of poor Steven and clearly preferring Marc. You know, that character with the booming voice (F. Murray Abraham) who happens to be an Egyptian deity. That would be Khonshu. He’s already far more intriguing than many MCU antagonists and feels like he’d be right at home next to a miffed Wanda Maximoff. Khonshu is a god, sure, but he’s also an outcast, and he has no patience whenever Steven’s in charge of Oscar Isaac’s body instead of Marc.

The effect of Khonshu calling Steven an “idiot” and a “worm” and a “parasite” is quite funny, although he’s not used as mere comic relief. There’s much more behind the exasperated tone, but for now, people are having a hell of a time with Khonshu hating on Steven. You gotta feel for Steven while the mystery begins to unfurl, right? But Khonshu’s scoring tons of points already for providing the momentum and the mockery.

There’s also this suggestion of more alters to come, with even Khonshu appearing a little bit confused in brief moments. As far as debuts go, this show has ’em hooked.

Disney+’s Moon Knight is currently streaming on Disney+

