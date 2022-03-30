(Moon Knight spoilers will be found below.)

Moon Knight is upon us, and as promised by Kevin Feige, it’s far more “brutal” than anything we’ve ever seen before in the MCU. It’s also, overall, very unlike any other Disney+ show in its stunning depth, evident already in the first episode. It’s truly the “Oscar Isaac power hour,” which is how our own Mike Ryan put it, and my goodness, what a showcase of Isaac’s talents that show’s turning out to be. The show’s full of chaos and trippy moments, and Oscar Isaac might be Space Daddy, but he’s really going through the paces here while playing a character with dissociative identity disorder.

Ethan Hawke, so far, is also (unsurprisingly) captivating as his David Koresh-esque cult leader/villain whose full intents are (of course) not yet clear, but there’s one character who people already can’t get enough of.

I’m not talking about the two main Isaac splits (so far), mild-mannered Steven Grant and mercenary Marc Spector, although that dynamic is highly memeable with the mirror thing going on, which provides for some of the more stunning visuals (not actually Kermit).

Nope, I’m referring to the character who’s mocking the hell out of poor Steven and clearly preferring Marc. You know, that character with the booming voice (F. Murray Abraham) who happens to be an Egyptian deity. That would be Khonshu. He’s already far more intriguing than many MCU antagonists and feels like he’d be right at home next to a miffed Wanda Maximoff. Khonshu is a god, sure, but he’s also an outcast, and he has no patience whenever Steven’s in charge of Oscar Isaac’s body instead of Marc.

The effect of Khonshu calling Steven an “idiot” and a “worm” and a “parasite” is quite funny, although he’s not used as mere comic relief. There’s much more behind the exasperated tone, but for now, people are having a hell of a time with Khonshu hating on Steven. You gotta feel for Steven while the mystery begins to unfurl, right? But Khonshu’s scoring tons of points already for providing the momentum and the mockery.

#MoonKnight

This is how Khonshu prepared breakfast:

for Marc for Steven pic.twitter.com/ya414noB2w — ً (@donkeussy) March 30, 2022

#MoonKnight spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

khonshu just there like hi 🧍🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/EUPHKhEtZx — bea bond 🌙 moon knight spoilers (@poeskys) March 30, 2022

Remember when we were worried about Khonshu being “comedic relief?” His interactions with Steven were genuinely funny in this episode. It really reminds me of the way he tends to bully Marc in the comics. I was not disappointed by it one bit. #MoonKnight — Moon Kasey❓🌙❓❓ (@RawbertBeef) March 30, 2022

MOON KNIGHT IS EVERYTHING I EVER WANTED #MoonKnight Grant/Spector/Khonshu trio is by far the most interesting dynamic I’ve seen in awhile. The action sequences are unique and fun. Oscar Isaac is phenomenal in this dual role. Ugh, I can’t wait for this to be all we talk about! pic.twitter.com/4nrvm9b566 — manda spector 🌙 (@amxndareviews) March 29, 2022

khonshu in that dark hallway chasing steven , good lord #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/3Le5FUhBMe — adonis needs marc (@earth0akosua) March 30, 2022

#MoonKnight #MoonKnightSpoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

all the times khonshu bullied steven this episode😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nZDlJ448hu — heli | MOON KNIGHT DAY (@gaynbmando) March 30, 2022

When people said Khonshu is going to be funny, i never thought it would be him just bullying and scaring Steven and calling him "worm", "parasite", "idiot" and "stupid." 💀 I LOVE IT #MoonKnight — Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) March 30, 2022

cw #MoonKnight spoilers "the idiot's in control" khonshu i will end you — devon (@mcrcspector) March 30, 2022

#MoonKnight spoilers

.

.

.

.

.

"Go back to sleep, worm"

"Surrender the body to marc"

"The idiot's in control"

"Nooo, not the idiot" Khonsu kena mental tiap kali steven yg megang kendali 😭😭😭 — Chew (@mightyIoki) March 30, 2022

#MoonKnight #MoonKnightSpoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

all the times khonshu bullied steven this episode😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nZDlJ448hu — heli | MOON KNIGHT DAY (@gaynbmando) March 30, 2022

moon knight spoilers #MoonKnight

–

–

–

khonshu won’t leave steven alone 😭 pic.twitter.com/u8xVwAcsVK — zach (@civiIswar) March 30, 2022