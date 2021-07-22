In theory, Timothée Chalamet is the star of Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming adaptation of Dune, but you wouldn’t know it by the reactions to the newest trailer because people are all about one thing and one thing only: Oscar Isaac‘s beard. Almost immediately after the new trailer dropped on Thursday morning, social media started thirsting over Isaac’s look as Duke Leto Atreides when the latest Dune preview gave them even more chances to screengrab his space beard. Man, are they here for it.

Here’s just a taste of the reactions on Twitter, where Isaac is already being hailed as a “bearded space DILF,” which is one of the internet’s highest honors, or something that people just came up with today after being beguiled by them whiskers.

Good morning only to Oscar Isaac’s eyebrows and beard in Dune!!! pic.twitter.com/cmhWK7YksJ — 🎢 (@notpunnyhunny) July 22, 2021

can’t believe oscar isaac invented dilfism pic.twitter.com/pJxKVBfLW3 — divine (@filmsbyanya) July 22, 2021

i will only be watching dune for him pic.twitter.com/xlSdioa0sU — kaiya (@kaiyashunyata) July 22, 2021

oscar isaac as duke leto atreides in dune i am free on friday please call me on friday so we can hang out on friday when i am free pic.twitter.com/AoArNrt14K — rika (@mstrrry) July 22, 2021

finally resigning myself to sitting through the overlong adaptation of a book I do not even like from a director who doesn’t use colors because the appeal of oscar isaac as bearded space dilf is too strong pic.twitter.com/membMokgvk — Kay Taylor Rea (@kaytaylorrea) July 22, 2021

well yeah we saw that dune photo of oscar isaac with the beard pic.twitter.com/bW2patUhr7 — Orion Vaxxed (@damnyouwillis) July 22, 2021

Of course, the beard love shouldn’t arrive as a total surprise as people we’re already going to town on the Dune character posters that were released earlier in the week. Case in point, one intrepid Twitter user changed Isaac’s character name to simply “Daddy,” and it plays.

New #DuneMovie posters are out! This one is my favorite. pic.twitter.com/edywSvapTZ — Dune Sietchposting (@Sietchposting) July 19, 2021

Here’s the official synopsis:

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune rides a sandworm into theaters and HBO Max on October 22.