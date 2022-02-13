Marvel movies and shows tend to be strictly PG-13. You might get a decapitation here, mass genocide there, but such instances are quick and bloodless, nothing that can’t stream on the family friendly-ish Disney+, where even a brief butt shot from a nearly 40-year-old movie has to be awkwardly censored. But while Moon Knight, the forthcoming Marvel show with Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and the recently late Gaspard Ulliel is unlikely to go the Deadpool/Zack Snyder route, it’s definitely going to be heavier than the usual fare.

In a new interview with Empire, Marvel Studios honcho Kevin Feige talked up the show, which stars Isaac as a former marine who adopts the powers of an Egyptian god. And he promised the protagonist, who becomes a vigilante, was both superhero and antihero.

“He’s brutal,” Feige claimed “It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

Again, it’s highly unlikely that things will go full gorehound. This is Disney+, not Shudder. But the MCU could stand some morally gray superheroics, and it might get some.

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30.

