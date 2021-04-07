Justin Theroux (HBO’s The Leftovers) is back in leading man mode on the small screen with The Mosquito Coast coming on Apple TV+. From the looks of the previous teaser, the show promised to bring sweeping visuals and an epic adventure, but with this trailer, we’re finally seeing the full-on tone of the show. That is to say, Justin’s radical character looks increasingly unhinged while taking his family for an unwanted ride of a lifetime.

One backstory here is that Justin is actually the nephew of author Paul Theroux, who penned the 1981 novel that was previously brought to life in the mid-1980s with Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and River Phoenix. Fast forward thirty freaking years, and Dad is going bonkers. He’s cackling like he’s in Cruella, and don’t you hate it when Dad wakes up and decides to take the whole family on the run from U.S. authorities into Mexico? Chill out, Dad. From the synopsis:

From award-winning novelist Neil Cross, and based on the best-selling book by Paul Theroux which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, The Mosquito Coast is a gripping adventure and layered character drama following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (played by Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico when they suddenly find themselves on the run from the US government.

There’s no telling whether this shall be a multi-season run or an officially limited series, but Justin previously told IndieWire that this season (which is 7 episodes long) is a sort-of prequel to the film, so we’re definitely not getting a straight-up remake, which is nothing but good news.

Apple TV+’s The Mosquito Coast (co-starring Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman) debuts on April 30.