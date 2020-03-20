While some people are leaning into virus-themed entertainment [how else to explain the sudden resurgence in popularity for R.E.M.’s “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)”], others are looking for escapism. And desperate to watch anything to do with sports, which might explain why the most-viewed show on Netflix is about high school football. In fact, it currently occupies the #1 spot among ALL shows and movies on the streaming service, even above that Mark Wahlberg movie with Post Malone.

Premiering in 2018, All American has aired for two seasons on the CW, but you’re forgiven if you’ve never heard of it: the sports drama is one of the least-watched series on broadcast television. “Season two of All American was tied for 201st among all primetime broadcast shows this season in the adults 18-49 demo, with a 0.4 rating, according to Nielsen’s most current metrics,” AdWeek reports. “It averaged 1.1 million total viewers, which is tied for 227th this season among all primetime broadcast shows.”

The main reason All American got a second season (and was recently renewed for a third) is because of the so-called “Netflix Bump,” which other CW series, like Riverdale, have also benefitted from. “We had such an awesome, loyal following when we originally aired on the CW, but it’s been amazing to see All American get a second life on Netflix,” executive producer Robbie Rogers and showrunner Nkechi Okoro told Deadline last year. “While we don’t get numbers from Netflix, we have been trending on the site since its first weekend on there and the social media chatter around the show skyrocketed.”

Here’s how the CW describes the series:

When a rising high school football player (played by Daniel Ezra) from South L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses, and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds – Crenshaw and Beverly Hills – begin to collide. Inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.

If that synopsis isn’t doing it for you, there’s always Friday Night Lights.

