Ever since Muppets Tonight went off the air in 1998, it’s been a rough two decades for the Muppets on television. (Some would argue Muppets Tonight wasn’t very good. I counter with this clip of Prince singing “Starfish and Coffee.”) Sure, there was ABC’s short-lived The Muppets, but that show fundamentally misunderstood everything people love about Kermit and Miss Piggy. Disney, which acquired The Muppets Studio in 2004, is hoping for better results from Muppets Now, coming next month to Disney+.

Muppets Now is an unscripted six-episode series where “Scooter rushes to make his delivery deadlines and upload the brand-new Muppet series for streaming. They are due now, and he’ll need to navigate whatever obstacles, distractions, and complications the rest of the Muppet gang throws at him,” according to Disney. Guest stars include RuPaul, Aubrey Plaza, and Seth Rogen, who looks like Fozzie Bear’s stunt double.

The trailer above features an appearance from the newest muppet, Joe the Legal Weasel, who is “recycled from one of the Prairie Dogs seen on The Muppet Show and other productions.” Speaking of The Muppet Show: when’s that hitting Disney+, huh? The people (me) need to see an HD version of the “Hugga Wugga” sketch.

Muppets Now premieres on July 31. The world is better with more Muppets in it.