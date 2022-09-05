As if the new She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Marvel Comic Universe show needed any more attention, Megan Thee Stallion made a cameo on the show this past week. And of course, the rap universe’s most prominent twerker was twerking on the show…with She-Hulk.

The scene happens in the middle of the end credits to the episode titled “The People vs. Emil Blonsky.” Without giving too much away in the form of spoilers, Meg and She-Hulk (played by Tatiana Maslany) celebrate a victory of sorts with a celebratory twerk. “You are way more fun than my last lawyer!” Meg says, to which She-Hulk responds, “I will kill for you, Megan Thee Stallion,” before Meg takes a half step back and says “Dial it back.” It’s solid comedy that plays into the world of Megan Thee Stallion like a charm. Now the behind-the-scenes photos that actress Jameela Jamil (who plays Titania on the show) shared on Twitter, show an even wilder side of She-Hulk, but with a very different look.

“THE GREATEST BTS PICS OF A MARVEL SHOW DON’T EXI-,” Jamil (who took credit for roping Megan Thee Stallion onto the show) tweeted. The photos show Maslany in a full VFX costume, flashing even raunchier moves than what ended up on the show.

🥵THE GREATEST BTS PICS OF A MARVEL SHOW DON'T EXI- pic.twitter.com/uByeWOGMDy — Jameela Jamil 🌈 she/her (@jameelajamil) September 4, 2022

Ahhh…the magic of post-production. Meanwhile, Marvel die-hards on the internet are blowing up Jamil’s replies in disgust. So it goes…

