Chefs, dystopian games, and too many varieties of detectives to count. June is gearing up to launch those concepts in binge-happy form for those moments when heading outside feels like too sweaty an endeavor. Last month’s supply of mysteries, murderbots, and walkers also still lingers in impending weekly drops, which adds up to countless new seasons available for the taking within the TV landscape. Here, we will narrow down the possibilities for you.

In no particular order, here are the must-see shows for June 2025.

The Bear: Season 4 (Hulu series 6/25)

Intensity mode fired up? Oh yeah. Carmy Berzatto and the Chefs are back with this season looking like a pivotal point in the restaurant’s endless existential loop. That is to say, Sydney has a decision to make, Cousin Richie has a challenge in staying on an even keel, Marcus must continue to bake, and Abby must continue being the glue to keep people sane while struggling to do so herself. FX hasn’t hinted at cameos to come, but Chef Winger Chef David Fields must make an appearance, and we can cross fingers for this series to return to the proper amount of Fak in the mix.

Squid Game: Season 3 (Netflix series 6/27)

Nobody ever accused this of being a light and breezy watch, but nonetheless, this show launched as a streaming juggernaut and continued its run before going out (probably) on top with this third outing. The story will pick up with Gi-hun in a truly terrible place after losing his closest friend. He will put forth a plan to end the game, but the Front Man has other designs, and the situation is growing more perilous for those who have survived until now. Will this series end with closure or even more despair? You gotta tune in to find out.

Stick: Season 1 (Apple TV+ series 6/4)

Owen Wilson, Timothy Olyphant, and Marc Maron are onboard for this golf comedy that aims to charm the Ted Lasso crowd before the return of Ted Lasso. Olyphant looks too well dressed for this series, and he’s missing a hat, but it’s cool, he’s branching out. Meanwhile, Maron might steal this show if this trailer is any indication, but the people shouldn’t be disappointed with Wilson as a washed-up golfer, and it’s nice to have a show move away from Severance-like labyrinth mysteries because breezy summer watches serve a purpose, dammit.

BMF: Season 4 (Starz series 6/6)

50 Cent is known for his plentiful beefs, but one in particular suggested that this series could be headed toward the horizon. The fourth season, however, is straight ahead with the crime drama gearing up for Meech and Terry Flenory launching their music label while falling into a brotherly power struggle and expanding further into the drug trade. Prepare for pesky obstacles to the brothers’ twin industries and an increasing police presence with Michael Chiklis (The Shield) joining as a DEA agent.

FUBAR: Season 2 (Netflix series 6/12)

In merry contrast to the above (heavy) selection, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s contribution to the Dad TV phenomenon is also back with him reprising his CIA operative who got yanked back from the verge of retirement. This season, Luke (Arnold) and Emma (Monica Barbaro) are working to prevent global mayhem that a terrorist is threatening to unleash upon humanity. Carrie-Anne Moss joins this season as a former love interest of Luke and a villain, and man, I hope she drags Arnold’s character hard.

The Waterfront (Netflix series 6/19)

Shows about dysfunctional wealthy families rarely miss with viewership, and this series hails from Dawson’s Creek creator Kevin Williamson, who also wrote this high drama about a North Carolina fishing dynasty (the Buckleys) who working to keep their legacy above water. Starring Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Melissa Benoist, Jake Weary, and Topher Grace, this show will be about “a bunch of people who make mistakes. They do some bad things and then they get in deeper and deeper and deeper,” according to Williamson while speaking with Netflix. It must be noted that although this show was inspired by true events, the characters and events within are fictional.