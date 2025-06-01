Chefs, dystopian games, and too many varieties of detectives to count. June is gearing up to launch those concepts in binge-happy form for those moments when heading outside feels like too sweaty an endeavor. Last month’s supply of mysteries, murderbots, and walkers also still lingers in impending weekly drops, which adds up to countless new seasons available for the taking within the TV landscape. Here, we will narrow down the possibilities for you.
In no particular order, here are the must-see shows for June 2025.
The Bear: Season 4 (Hulu series 6/25)
Intensity mode fired up? Oh yeah. Carmy Berzatto and the Chefs are back with this season looking like a pivotal point in the restaurant’s endless existential loop. That is to say, Sydney has a decision to make, Cousin Richie has a challenge in staying on an even keel, Marcus must continue to bake, and Abby must continue being the glue to keep people sane while struggling to do so herself. FX hasn’t hinted at cameos to come, but
Chef Winger Chef David Fields must make an appearance, and we can cross fingers for this series to return to the proper amount of Fak in the mix.
Squid Game: Season 3 (Netflix series 6/27)
Nobody ever accused this of being a light and breezy watch, but nonetheless, this show launched as a streaming juggernaut and continued its run before going out (probably) on top with this third outing. The story will pick up with Gi-hun in a truly terrible place after losing his closest friend. He will put forth a plan to end the game, but the Front Man has other designs, and the situation is growing more perilous for those who have survived until now. Will this series end with closure or even more despair? You gotta tune in to find out.
Stick: Season 1 (Apple TV+ series 6/4)
Owen Wilson, Timothy Olyphant, and Marc Maron are onboard for this golf comedy that aims to charm the Ted Lasso crowd before the return of Ted Lasso. Olyphant looks too well dressed for this series, and he’s missing a hat, but it’s cool, he’s branching out. Meanwhile, Maron might steal this show if this trailer is any indication, but the people shouldn’t be disappointed with Wilson as a washed-up golfer, and it’s nice to have a show move away from Severance-like labyrinth mysteries because breezy summer watches serve a purpose, dammit.
BMF: Season 4 (Starz series 6/6)
50 Cent is known for his plentiful beefs, but one in particular suggested that this series could be headed toward the horizon. The fourth season, however, is straight ahead with the crime drama gearing up for Meech and Terry Flenory launching their music label while falling into a brotherly power struggle and expanding further into the drug trade. Prepare for pesky obstacles to the brothers’ twin industries and an increasing police presence with Michael Chiklis (The Shield) joining as a DEA agent.
FUBAR: Season 2 (Netflix series 6/12)
In merry contrast to the above (heavy) selection, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s contribution to the Dad TV phenomenon is also back with him reprising his CIA operative who got yanked back from the verge of retirement. This season, Luke (Arnold) and Emma (Monica Barbaro) are working to prevent global mayhem that a terrorist is threatening to unleash upon humanity. Carrie-Anne Moss joins this season as a former love interest of Luke and a villain, and man, I hope she drags Arnold’s character hard.
The Waterfront (Netflix series 6/19)
Shows about dysfunctional wealthy families rarely miss with viewership, and this series hails from Dawson’s Creek creator Kevin Williamson, who also wrote this high drama about a North Carolina fishing dynasty (the Buckleys) who working to keep their legacy above water. Starring Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Melissa Benoist, Jake Weary, and Topher Grace, this show will be about “a bunch of people who make mistakes. They do some bad things and then they get in deeper and deeper and deeper,” according to Williamson while speaking with Netflix. It must be noted that although this show was inspired by true events, the characters and events within are fictional.
Smoke: Season 1 (Apple TV+ series 6/27)
Crime-fiction author Dennis Lehane (The Wire) penned this series that brings Taron Egerton (Black Bird) back to Apple TV+ alongside Jurnee Smollett (Birds Of Prey) as they portray a troubled detective and arson investigator who will likely stand amongst Lehane’s hard-boiled characters for the ages. The author is, of course, known for setting stories within Boston, but currently, the tech giant’s streaming service hasn’t unveiled the setting for this fiery series.
The Gilded Age: Season 3 (HBO series 6/22)
Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon, and Christine Baranski are back in this season that picks up after the Opera War. The Russells could very well claim ultimate power, but Bertha pushes forth for a seemingly unreachable goal, and the Brook household is in utter disarray. Then a doctor enters the picture and makes Peggy swoon while all characters barrel toward the horizon, perhaps losing and gaining valuable ground at the same time due to ambition.
Ironheart: Season 1 (Disney+ series 6/24)
This series takes place following Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and follows Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) as an inventor attempting to put a new twist on iron suits in a story that bounces technology and magic against each other. She crosses paths with Parker “The Hood” (Anthony Ramos) and will never be the same again, and this series costars Alden Ehrenreich and Sacha Baron Cohen. Rumors are that the latter will bring Mephisto into the MCU.
Countdown: Season 1 (Prime Video/Amazon series 6/25)
Jensen Ackles’ new cop drama will land before he reappears as Soldier Boy in both The Boys final season and the Vought Rising prequel series. As a “rogue” detective (who Ackles has compared to demon hunter Dean Winchester of Supernatural because sure why not), he will lead a task force that takes flight after a high-profile murder that puts the entire city of Los Angeles at risk.