Zombies, citizen detectives, a soap-opera-loving android, and comedy, comedy, comedy. That’s what May has in store for bingewatchers who have already exhausted last month’s supply of undead bounty hunters and revolution seekers. This month, however, a certain apocalypse survivor is reunited with his most cherished friend, so feel free to swan dive into this television abyss.

In no particular order, here are the must-see shows for May 2025.

Murderbot: Season 1 (Apple TV+ series 5/16)

Nobody can deny that Alexander Skarsgård is objectively sexy, but here, he’s portraying an unsexy robot (good luck with that) who would really prefer to bingewatch futuristic soap operas while being taxed with protecting and serving idiotic humans. So far, the fan response (from The Murderbot Diaries readers) is that the above trailer nails the tone and spirit of the source material. And because David Dastmalchian is in every cool project these days (including Dexter: Resurrection), you know he is in this, too. Whew.

Poker Face: Season 2 (Peacock series 5/8)

Natasha Lyonne is doing Columbo-inspired things again while reeling in “a truly gonzo parade of guest stars” this season. They include John Mulaney, Alia Shawkat, Cynthia Erivo, Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito, Haley Joel Osment, Melanie Lynskey, Taylor Schilling, Justin Theroux, and Kumail Nanjiani. If anybody had guessed five years ago that Lyonne would be collaborating with Rian Johnson in such an addictive way, would you have believed? Fortunately, we can thank Russian Doll (and Oatmeal the cat and maybe The Last Jedi) for bearing this mystery-solving fruit.

Sirens: Season 1 (Netflix series 5/22)

Another darkly comedic mystery series is upon us, this time starring Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, Meghann Fahy, and Milly Alcock, who portray screwed-up characters on a Labor Day weekend holiday within murkier waters than expected at a luxury island destination. The project will explore class, power, and an attempted intervention when one character cannot seem to get enough of either of those concepts, and if you didn’t already guess from the title, the story will take cues from Greek mythology.

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Season 2 (AMC/AMC+ series 5/4)

Remember how Maggie screwed Negan over in the most recent season finale? Well, she’s apparently having second thoughts, but Negan has already reacquainted himself with an old friend, so get ready for Crazy Negan to fully come back. In other words, Maggie’s rescue mission doesn’t go as planned because Negan doesn’t seem to need rescuing. He’s got Lucille 2.0 on his side, and his showman self is back in control with his former “eeny meeny miny moe” chant back in menacing action. Kim Coates and Dascha Polanco also join the franchise full of hot walker action.

The Chi: Season 7 (Showtime series 5/18)

Lena Waithe’s no-holds-barred slice at Chicago will soon return for, in the words of Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, more of the this show’s customary “authentic and unflinching narratives in The Chi resonate deeply, offering a powerful lens into both the complexities of life in Chicago as well as the Black experience in America.”

Nine Perfect Strangers: Season 2 (Hulu series 5/21)

Nicole Kidman found some spare moments to revisit her mysterious guru character, Masha, who is now selling her brand of shady wellness at a fancy resort in the Swiss Alps. David E. Kelley cannot seem to miss, so expect this new cast (including Christine Baranski, Murray Bartlett, Mark Strong, Annie Murphy, and Henry Golding) to be going through it while drugged in the interest of “therapy” while potentially murderous shenanigans go down.