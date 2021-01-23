Basically everything involving the MyPillow Guy, Mike Lindell, is weird these days. Lindell, who spent Donald Trump’s last Friday in office potentially plotting a last-minute attempt to somehow keep Donald Trump in power, has gone off the deep end into wild voter fraud conspiracy theories that have put him in the crosshairs of a lawsuit. But apparently the fervent Trump supporter has a very different lawsuit in mind thanks to another strange story from earlier in the week.

Amid the stories about MyPillow losing deals with various retailers over the embarrassing antics of Lindell was a report from the Daily Mail claiming that Lindell was involved in a secret relationship with 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actress Jane Krakowski. The logistics of that all seemed pretty strange, as did the actual pairing of a die-hard Trump supporter and an actress who has not professed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by a cabal of conspirators working in perfect harmony against Trump.

Fittingly, Lindell denied the relationship’s existence. And now according to a report, he’d like to sue the paper who claimed the relationship existed. According to the Daily Beast, Lindell claimed he has contacted a prominent media attorney and will sue the Daily Mail for the “hit piece” on the nonexistent relationship.

“Charles Harder is the attorney,” Lindell confirmed in a brief interview on Friday evening. “I never met this lady in my life and have never been to West Village and the Hamptons, where they said I was in the hit piece.” Lindell added: “They’ve done so much damage to my reputation… I’m not just going for a demand letter or a retraction, I want to go after them with a lawsuit because they have damaged my integrity as a Christian and my network to help addicts everywhere.” He said that he has already discussed this with Harder, who he’s just retained, and said that the lawyer was working on the legal paperwork. Lindell said he believed the Mail story to be another “hit job” that was written because he “won’t let up on the…machine election fraud,” regarding the Trump-Biden presidential election.

Harder is known for a number of lawsuits, most notable a successful one representing Hulk Hogan in a lawsuit against the website Gawker. Lindell has claimed many things in recent months, almost none of them true, so we’ll have to wait and see if he’s serious about his lawsuit or not. But despite a report about the “passionate” affair that was called an “open secret” in the West Village of Manhattan, both parties seem intent to deny it ever happened. And Lindell seems willing to go to court to protect his “integrity as a Christian.”

