While the Discovery Channel series MythBusters may be no more, both its stars and its fans have continued on with various other projects and fandoms. Adam Savage, Jamie Hyneman and the regular members of the “build team” are the most recognizable of the show’s alum, of course, but many others were featured along the way. Including Jessi Combs, who appeared on several early episodes of the program before leaving to start her own series, Overhaulin’, among other projects. On Tuesday, Combs died while trying to break her own speed record in Oregon. She was 36 years old.

The news was first reported by Oregon TV station KTVZ on Tuesday. Since then, Entertainment Weekly and others have reported on the sad news. Combs’ collaborator and partner Terry Madden commented on the matter in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “I don’t know how to say any of this but it all needs said. I have never loved or been loved by anyone as much as this amazing woman @thejessicombs,” he wrote. “Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident.”