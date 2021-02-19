One of 2020’s best new shows was Mythic Quest, the Apple TV+ series about a video game company created by It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and all-around fascinating guy Rob McElhenney. The comedy also had one of the only good quarantine episodes. Point is, you should watch Mythic Quest if you haven’t already (and while you’re at it, give Ted Lasso a chance, too). You have until May 7 to catch up, because that’s when the show returns for season two.

The new season brings back Ian (McElhenney), Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), Brad (Danny Pudi), David (David Hornsby), Rachel (Ashly Burch), Dana (Imani Hakim), Jo (Jessie Ennis), and C.W. (F. Murray Abraham), but it doesn’t bring back the Blood Ocean, as creative directors Ian and Poppy are working on a new expansion. It might be set on land, it might be set in the sea, but one thing’s for sure: I can’t stop staring at McElhenney’s horseshoe mustache. He looks like every relief pitcher from the 1990s. I respect it. Also, Snoop Dogg’s in the teaser above. Does that mean the Mythic Quest team is re-mastering Def Jam: Fight for NY? Probably not, but you never know. It’s been a long quarantine.

Here’s more:

With the quarantine finally over, the new season of Mythic Quest finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven’s Banquet by launching an epic new expansion, but Ian and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy, struggle with the game’s direction. Meanwhile, C.W. reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers test the bounds of an office romance, and David loses yet another woman in his life as Jo leaves him to assist Brad.

For more on Mythic Quest, read our interview with Rob McElhenney.