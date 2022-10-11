Apple TV+’s delightful Mythic Quest pulled a Michael Scott Paper Company in season two, and concluded with — spoiler — Ian (played by Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) leaving Mythic Quest Studios to start their own video game company. The formation of GrimPop, as it’s called, has not humbled Ian the slightest bit. “Gandhi, Eleanor Roosevelt, Nelson Mandela, Henry Ford. These are leaders who trusted their inner voice,” he tells Poppy while walking down a hallway with pictures of these historical greats, ending with himself. “Oh, you’ve got to be kidding me,” she exclaims.

Not much has changed with Ian, but a lot has heading into season three. David (David Hornsby) is now in charge at Mythic Quest and he’s making movies with Magic Mike hunk Joe Manganiello; Brad (Danny Pudi) is out of prison and working as a custodian who’s definitely not up to anything nefarious; and F. Murray Abraham is no longer around. He’s too busy palling around Italy with Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza.

Here’s what to expect in season three:

In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.

Mythic Quest season three premieres on Apple TV+ on November 11.